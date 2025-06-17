The Jordan "Skate Shoe" Does "Bred" Beautifully Well

Nike's Air Jordan 4 RM sneaker was initially quite divisive upon its debut but the low-top "skate shoe" version of the classic Jordan 4 silhouette has found its footing, partially by retooling legendary Jordan colorways to make them more its own.

Now, the Jordan 4 RM shoe takes on "Bred," the most iconic Jordan colorway of them all.

What's interesting is that the Jordan 4 RM sneaker has already worn a "Bred" colorway of sorts, though that iteration was darker in tone than this new "Bred" Jordan 4 RM.

Notice the white midsole accented with grey, a modern AJ4RM take on the OG Air Jordan 1 "Bred" colorway which itself wore white underneath the famous black and red paneling.

nike 1 / 2

Otherwise, this is exactly what it sounds like: A low-top Jordan 4-ish shoe gone "Bred."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Air Jordan 4 RM shoe debuted with a Nigel Sylvester collaboration, remember, so it was initially positioned as a disrupter.

But its latest iterations are fresh and personal, taking elements of Nike heritage and filtering them through the young shoe's lens to create explosive new colorways that only get tastier as we go on.

Even in "Bred," the Jordan 4 RM is a familiar but fresh face, a welcome addition to the stacked AJ4RM sneaker lineup.

Expect the "Bred" Jordan 4 RM to release later this year on Nike's website, specifically late September, for $155.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.