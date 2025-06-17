Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Jordan "Skate Shoe" Does "Bred" Beautifully Well

Written by Aerin Daniel in Sneakers
nike
1 / 2

Nike's Air Jordan 4 RM sneaker was initially quite divisive upon its debut but the low-top "skate shoe" version of the classic Jordan 4 silhouette has found its footing, partially by retooling legendary Jordan colorways to make them more its own.

Now, the Jordan 4 RM shoe takes on "Bred," the most iconic Jordan colorway of them all.

Shop Nike

What's interesting is that the Jordan 4 RM sneaker has already worn a "Bred" colorway of sorts, though that iteration was darker in tone than this new "Bred" Jordan 4 RM.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Notice the white midsole accented with grey, a modern AJ4RM take on the OG Air Jordan 1 "Bred" colorway which itself wore white underneath the famous black and red paneling.

nike
1 / 2

Otherwise, this is exactly what it sounds like: A low-top Jordan 4-ish shoe gone "Bred."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

The Air Jordan 4 RM shoe debuted with a Nigel Sylvester collaboration, remember, so it was initially positioned as a disrupter.

But its latest iterations are fresh and personal, taking elements of Nike heritage and filtering them through the young shoe's lens to create explosive new colorways that only get tastier as we go on.

Even in "Bred," the Jordan 4 RM is a familiar but fresh face, a welcome addition to the stacked AJ4RM sneaker lineup.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Expect the "Bred" Jordan 4 RM to release later this year on Nike's website, specifically late September, for $155.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

COMME des GARÇONS HOMMEMen's Carrier Bag K203
$340.00
Available in:
One size
SebagoDan PO
$265.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Carhartt WIPOG Arcan Graphic Jacket
$275.00
Available in:
XSSMLXL

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Next Jordan "Skate Shoe" Looks Like a Dunk (But It's Not)
  • In "Neutral Olive," Nike's Skate-ish Jordan Shoe Looks Almost Too Good
  • First, the Air Jordan 4 Went Skate. Now, It Wants to Race
  • Nike's Legendary "Bred" Jordan 4s, Reborn as Skate-ish Sneakers
  • Believe It or Not, Nike’s Skate-ish Jordan 4 Chunkster Gets Better
What To Read Next
  • LEGO Group Reimagines Berlin One Block At A Time
  • The Luxurious Monogrammed Luggage of… Nike?
  • You Can Now Control the Sands of Time (Literally)
  • JJJJound Took State-Of-The-Art Racing Gear to the Victorian Era (EXCLUSIVE)
  • La Dolce Vita's No Longer Just a State of Mind. It's an adidas Shoe Now
  • At Gucci, Demna Is So Over Oversized Clothes
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now