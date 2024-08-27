Nike's Skate-Worthy Jordan 4 Sneakers Look Very Pretty in Pink
Nike's Air Jordan 4 RM sneaker is positioned to have a jam-packed debut, thanks to its stacked lineup of good-looking colorways (like a true AJ4). And the options continue to look endless, as Jordan Brand adds a daintily stylish colorway to the existing pool of excellent skate-level Jordan shoes.
In its latest warm scheme, the Jordan 4 RM's chunky build is drenched in a dusty pink shade, softly emphasizing the model's stylish mesh and suede textures.
As a tasteful contrast, the Jordan 4 "skate shoe" — since it looks like a Y2K chunky sneaker ready for a sesh — gets a dose of cream paint applied to its thick Air-filled sole.
We may already have a regular pink Jordan 4 sneaker at home, but the Jordan 4 RM hive deserves a pink pair too (extra beefiness included).
And the "Pink Oxford" colorway more than fits the bill.
The pink Jordan 4 RM sneakers join a long list of readied colorways for the yet-to-drop skate-y model, including classic "Black Cat," playful "Canyon Dust," understated "Black Sail," and creamy "Light Legend Brown."
And, of course, the Jordan 4 RM sneaker premiered with some equally beautiful spins by BMX pro, Jordan athlete and Highsnobiety Frontpage alum Nigel Sylvester.
This all indicates that the new signature Jordan low-top is about to get a impressively huge rollout, with these plentiful colorways merely the tip of it all.
Finally, after many months of teases, the wait is nearly over for this year's most-talked-about Jordan sneaker to release.
Expect Nike to begin rolling out its chunky Jordan 4 shoe in all its beautiful colorways no later than August 2024, with an official release date forthcoming.