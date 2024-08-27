Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Skate-Worthy Jordan 4 Sneakers Look Very Pretty in Pink

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Air Jordan 4 RM sneaker is positioned to have a jam-packed debut, thanks to its stacked lineup of good-looking colorways (like a true AJ4). And the options continue to look endless, as Jordan Brand adds a daintily stylish colorway to the existing pool of excellent skate-level Jordan shoes.

In its latest warm scheme, the Jordan 4 RM's chunky build is drenched in a dusty pink shade, softly emphasizing the model's stylish mesh and suede textures.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

As a tasteful contrast, the Jordan 4 "skate shoe" — since it looks like a Y2K chunky sneaker ready for a sesh — gets a dose of cream paint applied to its thick Air-filled sole.

We may already have a regular pink Jordan 4 sneaker at home, but the Jordan 4 RM hive deserves a pink pair too (extra beefiness included).

And the "Pink Oxford" colorway more than fits the bill.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The pink Jordan 4 RM sneakers join a long list of readied colorways for the yet-to-drop skate-y model, including classic "Black Cat," playful "Canyon Dust," understated "Black Sail," and creamy "Light Legend Brown."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

And, of course, the Jordan 4 RM sneaker premiered with some equally beautiful spins by BMX pro, Jordan athlete and Highsnobiety Frontpage alum Nigel Sylvester.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

This all indicates that the new signature Jordan low-top is about to get a impressively huge rollout, with these plentiful colorways merely the tip of it all.

Finally, after many months of teases, the wait is nearly over for this year's most-talked-about Jordan sneaker to release.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Expect Nike to begin rolling out its chunky Jordan 4 shoe in all its beautiful colorways no later than August 2024, with an official release date forthcoming.

Shop Jordan 4 RM

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
MizunoMXR Snow White/Magnet/Silver
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Martine RoseOversized Paneled Polo Blue
$310.00
Available in:
XSSML
Multiple colors
HO HO COCOLate For Work Hat Red/White
$45.00
Available in:
One size
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • It's Time for the Chunk-rific Jordan 4 "Skate Sneaker" (Finally)
    • Sneakers
  • The Jordan 4 "Skate Shoes" Can't Stop Looking Good
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Air Jordan 4 "Skate Shoe" Looks Crispy AF in Monochrome
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Jordan 4 "Skate Shoe" Finally Makes Sense
    • Sneakers
  • The Skate-y Jordan 4s Could Be Nike's Next Big Sneaker
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Jordan's Frankenstein Sneaker Is Its Best-Looking Hybrid in a While
    • Sneakers
  • From ASICS to Nike, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • The Gstaad Guy’s New Jewellery Line Is Very Mindful, Very Absurd
    • Watches
  • Teddy Santis Saved His Most Delicious NB Dad Shoes for ALD
    • Sneakers
  • Zoë Kravitz & Channing Tatum Are the Final Boss of Stealth Wealth Couple Style
    • Style
  • Jeremy Allen White Stuns in Calvin Klein (Again)
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now