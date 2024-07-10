Nigel Sylvester's "Bike Air" Jordans Just Get Better & Better

Back in March, Nike legend Nigel Sylvester casually revealed his new Jordan 4 sneaker during one of his high-flying biking sessions. The Jordan Brand BMX athlete got off a few quick tricks in just nine seconds, leaving fans running back the video several times or rapidly screenshotting the post just for a mere glimpse of the sneaker. Even with the least blurry screen grab, we could tell Sylvester's Jordan shoe collab was about to be good.

Fast-forward to May, Sylvester's Jordan 4 RM sneakers are top of mind again, thanks to the clean new looks straight from Sylvester's feet. And with the best views in the house yet, Sylvester's Jordans still didn't disappoint.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Let's get right to it, shall we? Sylvester's Jordan 4 RM sneaker is quite stunning. Starting with the upper, the Jordan 4 RM shoe — a remixed Jordan 4 with a low-cut look — offers up this luxe suede doused in a rich pine green hue.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Underfoot, the velvety green upper is met with a slightly shiny black and white sole, infused with Nike's Air technology in the heel (true to the Jordan 4 setup).

Branding moments on Sylvester's Jordan 4s are also quite clever. Specifically, I'm shouting out the "Bike Air" (instead of Nike Air) on the heel, speaking to the model's biking-ready spin by, well, a seriously skilled BMX presence.

The biking essence is again reiterated on the tongue, which reads "Bike Air by Jordan." Finally, some Swooshes and Jumpman logos land in the subtle spots elsewhere on the sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

As we eagerly await the release, our Frontpage star has given us a taste of what's to come: a black colorway (from March) and this new opulent "Pro Green" scheme. And anticipation only grows, as whispers claim that Sylvester's Jordan 4 RM collaboration will hit shelves sometime in July.

Keep your eyes open as we approach the scorching month of July. More exciting details, including the highly-anticipated release date, are on the horizon and are expected to be unveiled soon.