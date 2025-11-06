What's Cooler Than Being Ice Cold? Jordan’s Elegantly Rugged Winterwear

If there was any confusion, Jordan is the coldest in the game. In collaboration with creative director Youssouf Fofana, Jordan is making winterwear that's colder than cold.

The "Coldest in the Game" collection is a sartorial protest against boring winterwear, wrapped up in bold patterns and weather-proof GORE-TEX, because this does have to last through the winter, after all.

The campaign, shot by British photographer Bolade Banjo, was the result of Jordan's “Scouts Trip," an immersive experience held in Kenya that connects various creatives across all sectors from all over the world. The “Coldest in the Game” collection is the cumulative effort of this cultivation of creativity that transforms Jordan's traditional DNA into genre-disrupting, winter-proof pieces.

The collection, which draws inspiration from the glamour of the great outdoors, takes form in two distinct capsules: "Mountainside" and "Realtree."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Despite what the name might suggest, the "Mountainside" print is designed to resemble a blurred-out version of the crowd during Michael Jordan's famous free-throw line slam dunk. Mountainside? More like courtside.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

In any case, though, the pixelated print does look quite nice spread across water-repellent jackets, turtle-neck bodysuits, and cozy beanies.

Beyond the durability of these pieces, the Mountainside collection is clearly meant for those who like to stand out even when it's cold out.

Conversely, the "Realtree" capsule is built for the stylistically discreet, thanks to its Realtree camouflage pattern that looks like, you guessed it: Real Trees. Staying true to its name, the "Realtree" is a style-forward take on a hunter's wardrobe produced with the company that makes the best camo in the game.

Workwear-inspired jackets are toughened up with realistic outdoorsy prints, while insulated parkas look denser than the forests they're imitating.

Available on the Nike website, the collection is one of the Swoosh's most innovative displays of mixing technical function with style-forward synergy.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.