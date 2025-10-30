A Nike Air Jordan 1 That Can Dunk on Puddles

You’d never guess it, but the newest Jordan 1 sneaker is built for bad weather. The Nike Air Jordan 1 Element GORE-TEX “Sky J Purple” is in its element facing wet weather.

Those rogue puddles that ordinarily ruin shoes? This Jordan shoe laughs at them.

GORE-TEX, the waterproof tech that keeps hikers dry and the streetwear set smug, lines the upper with ripstop nylon, suede, and nubuck overlays for a rugged finish that still feels slightly suave.

A waterproof Jordan 1 sounds unexpected, maybe even contradictory, but it’s really just demonstrative of the most famous Jordan line’s evolution. The Air Jordan series is as much, if not more so, a lifestyle maker, now built with the practicality to match. These are made for stepping over puddles, not defenders.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Utility sneakers are everywhere, but Jordan giving the 1 the GORE-TEX treatment hits different.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

It’s self-aware because the brand knows its audience isn’t exclusively hooping in Air Jordans 1s anymore (plus, they can mess up your ankle).

The Element series in particular has quietly become Jordan’s most functional side project, with pairs like the “Legend Coffee,” “Particle Grey,” and “Black Olive” mixing protection and polish. This “Sky J Purple” might be the most striking yet, with deep violet suede, reflective accents, and a translucent sole ready for whatever the season throws at it.

Landing for $200 on Nike’s website later this fall, the new AJ1 shoe is proof that even legends can evolve. And sometimes, evolution just means staying dry under pressure.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.