Highsnobiety
A Nike Air Jordan 1 That Can Dunk on Puddles

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Nike
You’d never guess it, but the newest Jordan 1 sneaker is built for bad weather. The Nike Air Jordan 1 Element GORE-TEX “Sky J Purple” is in its element facing wet weather.

Those rogue puddles that ordinarily ruin shoes? This Jordan shoe laughs at them.

GORE-TEX, the waterproof tech that keeps hikers dry and the streetwear set smug, lines the upper with ripstop nylon, suede, and nubuck overlays for a rugged finish that still feels slightly suave.

A waterproof Jordan 1 sounds unexpected, maybe even contradictory, but it’s really just demonstrative of the most famous Jordan line’s evolution. The Air Jordan series is as much, if not more so, a lifestyle maker, now built with the practicality to match. These are made for stepping over puddles, not defenders.

Utility sneakers are everywhere, but Jordan giving the 1 the GORE-TEX treatment hits different.

It’s self-aware because the brand knows its audience isn’t exclusively hooping in Air Jordans 1s anymore (plus, they can mess up your ankle).

The Element series in particular has quietly become Jordan’s most functional side project, with pairs like the “Legend Coffee,” “Particle Grey,” and “Black Olive” mixing protection and polish. This “Sky J Purple” might be the most striking yet, with deep violet suede, reflective accents, and a translucent sole ready for whatever the season throws at it. 

Landing for $200 on Nike’s website later this fall, the new AJ1 shoe is proof that even legends can evolve. And sometimes, evolution just means staying dry under pressure.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
