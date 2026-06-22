Jordan’s Elderly Everyday Mule Is from the Future

There's a new mule in town, and its name is the Jordan Future Mule. It's the Jordan Brand's all-new slip-on shoe, which goes full elderly mode in the name of casual comfort.

The Jordan Future Mule is literally wrapped in smooth suede, complete with a subtle "Jordan" stamp. And the slipper features a sporty, chunky sole that looks like it came straight from the brand's signature basketball sneakers.

And that's all, folks. Nothing too crazy, just a cozy sneaker-style mule.

It certainly helps advance the brand's lifestyle efforts. In the last couple of years, Jordan has really upped its casual shoe game, introducing dad-shoe style models, legit summer sandals, and even classy mules border-lining dress shoe territory.

Nike

There's even been other slip-on styles, like the controversial foam Roam clog and the Crocs-coded Hydrip sandals.

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Compared to previous easy-on models, the Jordan Future Mule is much quieter, offering a clean, comfy design that works all day, every day, and almost anywhere.

Some social media users have compared them to grandad's house shoes and Skechers' slip-ons. But when have grandpa's favorite slippers ever failed him?

It's no surprise to see the Jordan Future Mule has already sold out on Nike's website. It debuted in classic "Black" and "Light Iron Ore" colorways for the smooth price of $85.

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Can't beat that for a minimalist Jumpman slipper.

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