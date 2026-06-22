Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Jordan’s Elderly Everyday Mule Is from the Future

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

There's a new mule in town, and its name is the Jordan Future Mule. It's the Jordan Brand's all-new slip-on shoe, which goes full elderly mode in the name of casual comfort.

The Jordan Future Mule is literally wrapped in smooth suede, complete with a subtle "Jordan" stamp. And the slipper features a sporty, chunky sole that looks like it came straight from the brand's signature basketball sneakers.

Shop Jordan
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And that's all, folks. Nothing too crazy, just a cozy sneaker-style mule.

It certainly helps advance the brand's lifestyle efforts. In the last couple of years, Jordan has really upped its casual shoe game, introducing dad-shoe style models, legit summer sandals, and even classy mules border-lining dress shoe territory.

There's even been other slip-on styles, like the controversial foam Roam clog and the Crocs-coded Hydrip sandals.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Compared to previous easy-on models, the Jordan Future Mule is much quieter, offering a clean, comfy design that works all day, every day, and almost anywhere.

Some social media users have compared them to grandad's house shoes and Skechers' slip-ons. But when have grandpa's favorite slippers ever failed him?

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It's no surprise to see the Jordan Future Mule has already sold out on Nike's website. It debuted in classic "Black" and "Light Iron Ore" colorways for the smooth price of $85.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Can't beat that for a minimalist Jumpman slipper.

Shop Jordan

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike’s Beautiful Floral-Covered Sneaker Is a Late Bloomer (& That's Okay)
  • Nike’s 30-Year-Old Air Max Wears a Summer “Mink” Coat
  • A Denim Nike Air Force 1 So Good, It Comes Glazed
  • Nike’s Star-Spangled AF1 Is Patriotic Sportsmanship At Its Most Stylish (& Subtle)
  • Nike's Monochromatic Slip-On Tabis Are Officially In Bloom
What To Read Next
  • The Surprise Star of the World Cup? Haaland’s Birkin Collection
  • New Balance's Healthiest Dad Sneaker Is an Erewhon-Level Snack
  • Nike’s Beautiful Floral-Covered Sneaker Is a Late Bloomer (& That's Okay)
  • Jordan’s Elderly Everyday Mule Is from the Future
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now