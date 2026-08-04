Nike’s Smartest Slipper Is Fresh as a Cucumber

Keep missing out on Nike's Mind 001? Don't worry, the brand is releasing several flavors in the coming weeks, including a pair that's quite literally as fresh as a cucumber.

The Nike slide gets a "Cucumber Calm" spin for its latest release, resulting in this tonal pastel green take with neon green Mind nodes. It's like Nike gave the model its own personal spa day, cucumber mask included.

Again, this is just one of many Mind 001 slides to come this August. Nike has also cooked up a version dressed in "Hemp" and "Old Royal" colorways. And there's even a new Mind 002 sneaker releasing in "Summit White."

It may be a couple of new 'fits for the models, but they still serve the same purpose with its neuroscience-backed technology. The Mind models are still designed to stimulate the brain and essentially get your mind right before a game. It also works for grocery store runs. Now all of a sudden you remember the one item that brought you to the store in the first place.

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Priced at $95, Nike's Mind 001 "Cucumber Calm" slide is scheduled to release on August 20 on the brand's website.

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