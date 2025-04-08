Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Enter Nike's Jordan "Crocs"

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The clog race just got more interesting, as the Jordan Brand enters the scene with its brand-spanking-new model called the Jordan Hydrip.

The Hydrip looks like the brand's Roam slides went full Crocs mode. The sandal has the same chunky and easy-on look as the previous Foam-Runner-ish model, complete with a supportive back strap for a pure clog personality.

Shop Jordan Hydrip

Jordan's Hydrip even comes with ventilation holes on the toe box like Crocs' famous clogs, once the trusty shoe of nurses and cooks that are now beloved by just about everyone, Nike included, from the looks of it.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Jordan Hydrip slip-on comes just after the debut of Nike's viral ReactX Rejuven8 clog. The coveted model is Nike's most comfiest recovery shoe to date, molded from its advanced, cushy ReactX foam. The breezy slide-in shoe, which I (and others) call "Nike Crocs," continues to sell out as fast as the sportswear label restocks them.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Crocs recently responded to Nike's new clog, posting a video comparing the two clogs with the caption, "We're living rent-free in your head, huh, @nike?"

The clog race advances with the Jordan Hydrip debut, now available on Nike's website. The foam shoe is up for grabs in black and pink colorways (I've also spotted some blue pairs on some international websites).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

However, it's worth mentioning that these durable yet cozy Jordan shoes appear to be a kids-exclusive model. Oh, to be young and able to flex the new Jordan "Crocs."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

I mean, we adults have the Nike Reactx Rejuven8 to enjoy. Plus, haven't you heard? The popular Nike clog is also coming in a slide sandal version this summer.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
NikeShox Ride 2
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeACG Rufus
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
36.537.53838.5
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Denim Jordan 4 Sneaker Looks Good in Its Jumpman Jeans
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Cracked Leather "UNC" Jordans Look Like They Were Lost & Found Again
    • Sneakers
  • This "Seafoam" Nike Jordan 4 Sneaker Is Abundantly Clean
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • Nike's Got Its Own Jordan Dad Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • These "Black Cat" Jordan 4s Are a Different Kind of Jumpman Feline
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • The Jordan Luka 4 Sneaker Is Sheer Stylish Storytelling
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • Enter Nike's Jordan "Crocs"
    • Sneakers
  • Every A Kind of Guise Collection Is a Wearable Travelogue
    • Style
  • The Most Famous Sneaker-Loafer Evolves, Again
    • Sneakers
  • adidas' Cracked Chrome Samba Is Worn-in Wales Bonner Steeze
    • Sneakers
  • Wouldn't You Love to Live In Loro Piana?
    • Culture
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now