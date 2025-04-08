Enter Nike's Jordan "Crocs"

The clog race just got more interesting, as the Jordan Brand enters the scene with its brand-spanking-new model called the Jordan Hydrip.

The Hydrip looks like the brand's Roam slides went full Crocs mode. The sandal has the same chunky and easy-on look as the previous Foam-Runner-ish model, complete with a supportive back strap for a pure clog personality.

Jordan's Hydrip even comes with ventilation holes on the toe box like Crocs' famous clogs, once the trusty shoe of nurses and cooks that are now beloved by just about everyone, Nike included, from the looks of it.

The Jordan Hydrip slip-on comes just after the debut of Nike's viral ReactX Rejuven8 clog. The coveted model is Nike's most comfiest recovery shoe to date, molded from its advanced, cushy ReactX foam. The breezy slide-in shoe, which I (and others) call "Nike Crocs," continues to sell out as fast as the sportswear label restocks them.

Crocs recently responded to Nike's new clog, posting a video comparing the two clogs with the caption, "We're living rent-free in your head, huh, @nike?"

The clog race advances with the Jordan Hydrip debut, now available on Nike's website. The foam shoe is up for grabs in black and pink colorways (I've also spotted some blue pairs on some international websites).

However, it's worth mentioning that these durable yet cozy Jordan shoes appear to be a kids-exclusive model. Oh, to be young and able to flex the new Jordan "Crocs."

I mean, we adults have the Nike Reactx Rejuven8 to enjoy. Plus, haven't you heard? The popular Nike clog is also coming in a slide sandal version this summer.