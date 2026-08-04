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Nike’s “Chick-fil-A” Runners Shouldn't Go This Hard

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Is it me, or does Nike's newest Vomero Plus scream "eat mor chikin?"

The brand's latest runner lands with cow-print uppers, plus cream-white and bright red accents. It's still extra chunky, thanks to its thick ZoomX soles. But now, it's extremely Chick-fil-A-coded.

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The makeover alone plays on the chicken joint's signature colors and cow mascot, which has appeared in its restaurants and on humorous billboard ads. But the Vomero Plus is not a Nike collaboration with the fast food chain.

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It's just a nice running sneaker, served up Chick-fil-A style. Good for cheat days (Nike's already got a Vomero Plus for that).

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Anywho. The cow-print Vomero Plus brings back memories of the Nordstrom x Saucony Triumph 22. On the other hand, Nike has also been pushing a lot of animalistic sneakers, having released moo-worthy Air Max Goadome boots and Air Force 1s. Guess it was time to bring its thick-based running shoes on the farm next.

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The Nike Vomero Plus "Cow-Print" sneakers are now available at select stores, including Sneaker Politics, which sells them for $190. It's joined by a spotted Pegasus Premium sneaker that's also a total moo-d.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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