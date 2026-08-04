Nike’s “Chick-fil-A” Runners Shouldn't Go This Hard

Is it me, or does Nike's newest Vomero Plus scream "eat mor chikin?"

The brand's latest runner lands with cow-print uppers, plus cream-white and bright red accents. It's still extra chunky, thanks to its thick ZoomX soles. But now, it's extremely Chick-fil-A-coded.

The makeover alone plays on the chicken joint's signature colors and cow mascot, which has appeared in its restaurants and on humorous billboard ads. But the Vomero Plus is not a Nike collaboration with the fast food chain.

It's just a nice running sneaker, served up Chick-fil-A style. Good for cheat days (Nike's already got a Vomero Plus for that).

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Anywho. The cow-print Vomero Plus brings back memories of the Nordstrom x Saucony Triumph 22. On the other hand, Nike has also been pushing a lot of animalistic sneakers, having released moo-worthy Air Max Goadome boots and Air Force 1s. Guess it was time to bring its thick-based running shoes on the farm next.

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The Nike Vomero Plus "Cow-Print" sneakers are now available at select stores, including Sneaker Politics, which sells them for $190. It's joined by a spotted Pegasus Premium sneaker that's also a total moo-d.

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