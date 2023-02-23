The Only Thing Outshining Julia Fox Is Her Son's Cowboy Boots

Julia Fox has been on a hot streak of late, hasn’t she? From her “Jress and Joots” rig-out earlier this month and her dominatrix horse ‘fit, to that frankly wild body bag last week, no one is slaying (or neighing?) quite as hard as the model is right now.

Well, aside from her son, that is.

Arriving at Milan Fashion Week ahead of today’s FW23 Diesel show, Fox was spotted alongside her two year old son Valentino wearing a typically eye-catching low-rise denim ‘fit, and sporting a new fiery red barnet.

Prior to today, I’d have bet every penny I had that it was near-on impossible to out-do someone like Julia Fox when it comes to eyes-on #fashion, yet here we are, proven wrong but, luckily, not skint.

Valentino — who has become a bit of a fashion week companion for Fox having been spotted at NYFW last season — was captured donning a cute little pinstripe waistcoat beneath a slate grey denim two-piece ensemble, which had the two year old’s beaker at the ready in his sippy-cup pocket.

The headline act in this denim-heavy festival you ask? his boots.

Black leather, heeled, and embroidered (a far cry from the crappy shoes I was wearing as a kid), Valentino’s boots stole the pre-show show. You can forget his mum’s low-rise denim, hell you can even forget her denim ensemble too, because Valentino and these damn rascal leather boots single-handedly (well, there were two of them) stole Julia’s thunder.

Let it be known now that if you’re reading this and you’re two years old, unless you’re wearing a pair of black leather cowboy boots, you’ve still got some learning to do, son. Yeeeeeehaw!