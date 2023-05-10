Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

It’s Called Julia Fox Business Casual, Look It Up!

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

It’s been a minute, but Julia Fox is back from a few quiet ones and guess what: she’s gone formal!

On May 9, the model was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a look I’m cleverly dubbing "Foxy Business" which is made up of multiple ties arranged beneath a tweed-style blazer, and atop her now-signature leather skirt.

But wait, there’s more. A closer look at Fox’s face exposes a single lighter for an earring, and the handbag she’s clutching? Yeah, that’s ceramic. Because, why not?

Let’s rewind a second before unpacking this haphazardly put together, breezy outfit.

First up we have the tie top. A top made of ties. A corset-style garment made by designer JADED London comprising, what looks to be, five classic office ties. Three horizontal, one (the strap) vertical, another holding them all together in the background.

Then there’s another tie draped over Fox’s shoulders on the outside of the matching jacket, which presumably offers no real benefit whatsoever, other than continuing the tie-heavy theme.

Fox’s ears are then inexplicably decorated with the pleasantries of a dangling BIC lighter (albeit only one ear, of course), while the what-looks-to-be-empty bag is apparently IRL ceramic. Say, you don’t wanna be dropping that!

As we're all aware, wild and impractical outfits aren’t anything new from Fox. Her handbags have ranged from literal bibles to six-foot body bags in recent months, while the “clothes” themselves can be anything from leather horse costumes to barely-there latex bikinis.

To be frank, if you aren’t already au fait with the fact that Julia Fox is the queen when it comes to crazy outfit ensembles, you should be by now. And, if anything, her take on business casual should certainly be enough to prove it.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The FTC Is Coming For Your Beauty & Wellness Supplements

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Peter Do Is Taking the Reigns at Helmut Lang

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Margot Robbie's Style Might've Peaked

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Rowing Blazers & Seiko Just Don't Miss

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Nike Is Dropping a Dunk With... Jarritos?

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Palmes’ Tennis Felt Slip-Ons Are For Off-Court Activities Only

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023