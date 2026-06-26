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Junya Watanabe Wants to Sell You a Blinged-Out DHL Hat

Written by Jake Silbert in Style

The only consistent thing about Junya Watanabe is that there is nothing consistent about Junya Watanabe. Well, you can count on the COMME des GARÇONS designer for classically menswear Junya Watanabe MAN runway shows. That's about it. But what flavor of menswear will he choose? Dapper dudes with top hats? Flashy pop-art workwear?

For Spring/Summer 2027, Junya Watanabe MAN did typical Junya Watanabe by doing the least typical runway show imaginable. The new collection speaks for itself: It's titled "BLING BLING BLING."

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Obviously an homage to '80s hip-hop, Watanabe's new line is packed with tracksuits, gigantic costume jewelry, and some of the wildest headwear this side of the Kentucky Derby. We're talking New Era lids and DHL-branded caps packed with absurd finery that ranges from billboard-sized "JW MAN" branding to tiny crowns.

They probably won't be for sale — each was created by artist Kota Okuda — but no big loss. Watanabe remains the king of commercialism

Watanabe pulled over a dozen collaborators into his SS27 menswear collection, including old pals like Levi's, Carhartt, New Balance, and German shoemaker Heinrich Dinkelacker, but also fresh partners like Union LA and Kappa. The DHL team-up is a clear standout, partially because yanking logistics companies into the realm of luxury fashion is inherently absurd but also because it recalls a seminal Demna-era Vetements design.

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It's not just silly — it's an antique! Some might, considering the seasonal theme, even call it a remix.

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And, because this is a Watanabe joint, there's as much capital-M Menswear as there are goofy thematic tracksuits — while the former is epitomized by appearances from Italian label Guy Rover and British shoemaker Trickers, the best of the latter is a Needles collab that mashes up the quintessential cool-guy tracksuit with washed-out jeans.

It's zany stuff, proof taht Watanabe still having fun with it all these years later. It's some of his weirdest work, too, and I can't deny that I myself prefer the good ol' days of dad denim 'n tweed suits. But if variety is the spice of life, no one in menswear out-spices Watanabe.

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Jake Silbert

Jake Silbert is Highsnobiety's Director of News. An award-winning writer, Jake has nearly a decade of experience overseeing fashion publications, leading editorial teams, and publishing in print media. Jake previously lived in Japan, following a multi-year obsession with Japanese fashion, food, and design, before moving back to America to begin a career as a writer and editor. At Highsnobiety, Jake explores subjects that range from Tory Burch’s rebranding to the humble beauty of brown clothes to the last collaborative Louis Vuitton collection ideated by NIGO and the late Virgil Abloh, for which he conducted one of Abloh’s final interviews. Jake is perhaps best known for tackling divisive subjects, such as Supreme’s waning relevance, that incite discussion among even people who only read the article’s headline (believe it or not). Previously, Jake pitched, wrote, and edited content for a handful of burgeoning digital publications, even drafting think pieces for social media simply for the sake of spreading the good word about good clothing. That’s what it all comes back to for Jake: good clothing. Jake lives in New York City where he’s perpetually hunting for the best bagel and collecting .mp3s like a boomer. Loves: chunky walking sneakers, washed-out clothing, Simpsons podcasts, Dark Souls speedruns. Hates: overripe apples, sweaty summer humidity.

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