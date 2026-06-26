Junya Watanabe Wants to Sell You a Blinged-Out DHL Hat

The only consistent thing about Junya Watanabe is that there is nothing consistent about Junya Watanabe. Well, you can count on the COMME des GARÇONS designer for classically menswear Junya Watanabe MAN runway shows. That's about it. But what flavor of menswear will he choose? Dapper dudes with top hats? Flashy pop-art workwear?

For Spring/Summer 2027, Junya Watanabe MAN did typical Junya Watanabe by doing the least typical runway show imaginable. The new collection speaks for itself: It's titled "BLING BLING BLING."

Obviously an homage to '80s hip-hop, Watanabe's new line is packed with tracksuits, gigantic costume jewelry, and some of the wildest headwear this side of the Kentucky Derby. We're talking New Era lids and DHL-branded caps packed with absurd finery that ranges from billboard-sized "JW MAN" branding to tiny crowns.

They probably won't be for sale — each was created by artist Kota Okuda — but no big loss. Watanabe remains the king of commercialism

Watanabe pulled over a dozen collaborators into his SS27 menswear collection, including old pals like Levi's, Carhartt, New Balance, and German shoemaker Heinrich Dinkelacker, but also fresh partners like Union LA and Kappa. The DHL team-up is a clear standout, partially because yanking logistics companies into the realm of luxury fashion is inherently absurd but also because it recalls a seminal Demna-era Vetements design.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

It's not just silly — it's an antique! Some might, considering the seasonal theme, even call it a remix.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

And, because this is a Watanabe joint, there's as much capital-M Menswear as there are goofy thematic tracksuits — while the former is epitomized by appearances from Italian label Guy Rover and British shoemaker Trickers, the best of the latter is a Needles collab that mashes up the quintessential cool-guy tracksuit with washed-out jeans.

It's zany stuff, proof taht Watanabe still having fun with it all these years later. It's some of his weirdest work, too, and I can't deny that I myself prefer the good ol' days of dad denim 'n tweed suits. But if variety is the spice of life, no one in menswear out-spices Watanabe.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit our SHOPPER page and subscribe to the newsletter for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.