UD Ibiza Just Entered the Stylish Football Club Discourse

Ibiza is best known for its beaches, its nightclubs, and its bucolic countryside dotted with olive and citrus groves. But the White Isle, as it's often affectionately nicknamed, is also fast-becoming known as the home of one of football’s best-dressed clubs: UD Ibiza.

Founded in 2015 following the folding of UD Ibiza-Eivissa five years earlier, UD Ibiza currently plies its trade in the Primera Federación, Spain’s third tier of football, after a brief two-season spell in the second division.

But irrespective of the club’s on-pitch performances (I mean, none of us are here for a rundown of their campaign, are we?), UD Ibiza’s reputation as one of the most stylish teams in Europe is gathering momentum — especially after its most recent jersey reveal.

Friends, behold UD Ibiza’s beautifully-designed third jersey for its upcoming 2024/25 season.

It’ll come as no surprise when I tell you that those responsible for UD Ibiza’s jerseys are Kappa, the storied Italian sportswear label that’s made a habit of designing objectively great-looking jerseys of late.

Kappa, which has been making stellar kits for as long as I can remember (Google Totti’s 2002/03 AS Roma jersey), is also the welcomed culprit behind the well-documented glow-ups of Venezia FC and Athens Kallithea, both of whom have been billed “football’s most stylish” at one point or another.

But alongside Kappa and with its new flower-laden third kit, UD Ibiza has officially entered that chat — and that’s even before the reveal of its 24/25 home and away jerseys.