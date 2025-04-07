The Family-Run Watch Brand Making Star Wars Watches with Kyber Crystals

Kross Studio is young in the watch space. Founded in 2020, the five-year-old indie brand is a baby compared to its decades-old or even century-old peers.

Yet, in that short time, this family-run brand has locked in collaborations with major pop culture tentpoles like Marvel, Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, and Star Wars, building watches around some of our favorite moments in those universes.

The watches share a circular, fluid, industrial aesthetic. Think Marc Newson, whose design language helped shape both Ikepod and the Apple Watch.

As the name implies, Kross Studio is all about crossing over and collaborating, but it’s not just about putting a reference on a dial. “You’re not going to get a simple Star Wars watch,” Marco Tedeshi, founder and creative director of the brand, tells me at Watches & Wonders 2025.

“You’re going to get a full Death Star concept for the Lucasfilm collab, a watch with materials, shapes, typography, and case design inspired by the Death Star itself, sold in a kyber crystal case.”

The Game of Thrones Ice Dragon watch, for instance, is made of Valyrian steel, delivered in a dragon egg, and set with icy diamond-like stones across the case.

These watches aren’t just about spectacle either. That Game of Thrones piece houses a floating tourbillon, which is no small feat. And this year’s novelties prove Kross can hold its own in serious watchmaking, even with pop culture in the mix.

Tedeschi let me wrist-roll the MT1: Chronomètre Tourbillon 7 Jours, a titanium piece with an openworked dial, black PVD sandblasted opaline flange and clean white decals. It hits just as hard for the horology nerd as it does for the pop culture fan.

Beyond the storytelling, Kross Studio’s watches feature a distinct luggless case design that makes the 44mm size feel much more wearable, even under a cuff.

But let’s be real, if I’m wearing an ice dragon on my wrist, I want it seen everywhere I go.