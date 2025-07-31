Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Rolex Would Never Approve This Watch — That's What Makes It Great

Written by Donovan Barnett in Watches

Customized watches remain a touchy subject in watch culture, especially when the crown is involved. Olaolu Slawn’s latest Rolex mod is a case study — no pun intended.

The artist’s horological rework gives the classic Rolex Day-Date “Presidential” a literal fresh face, swapping its dial for one of his signature cartoonish, chaotic artworks. 

Shop Luxury Watches

Crucially, this isn’t an official Rolex collab. Slawn’s Rolex instead lives in a deliciously murky grey area. Technically, it’s just a dial swap. But culturally? That’s where it gets interesting.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Rolex Day-Date Presidential, appropriately nicknamed “The President,” is famously (and obviously) associated with presidents, part of a long lineage of institutional wristwear

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Slawn flips that script. Or flips the dial, in this case

“What makes this one stand out is how subtle and artistically driven it is. It doesn’t shout, but you recognize it immediately,” collector Charity Mhende, founder of Pulse on the Wrist, tells Highsnobiety. “It adds depth without compromising the integrity of the watch.”

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This isn’t the first time Slawn’s customized a Rolex, or even the first time Rolex has pushed back. When he posted images of a modded Day-Date to his Instagram page in 2023, it was initially believed to be an official collab. The buzz spread so fast that Rolex stepped in to clarify it had no involvement and didn’t endorse Slawn’s mod. That tracks: Rolex isn’t just protective, it’s borderline paranoid

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And that’s the thing, Slawn’s customized Rolex occupies a space that watch culture still struggles to comprehend.

Even though this is one of the more conservative mods — no diamonds, no casework, no movement tampering, all which would void Rolex’s warranty — it pushes back, however subtly, against the notion of treating a watch as sacrosanct. The watch world, more than any other, is policed by purists.

Sure, custom watches exist but almost always on the brand’s terms and often with a wrist-sweating price tag. Just ask UNDEFEATED’s Eric Peng Cheng, who secured a made-to-order Cartier Crash with a green dial to match his collaborative Jordan 4 shoes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Brands like Hublot, Piaget, and even the revered Kari Voutilainen also offer bespoke options.

But let’s be clear: this customization might look personal but the power still sits with the brand. Even aftermarket customizers like Artisans de Genève or MAD Paris get a pass, so long as the result stays within certain bounds.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Cultural backlash is less about technical integrity than cultural coding. Slawn is a black, street-turned-fine artist with an irreverent tone. That alone makes some powerful people uncomfortable. It echoes the same tension we saw in the bling era, when hip-hop redefined luxury on its own terms and was met with establishment eye-rolls.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Customization isn’t a gimmick. It’s authorship.

Slawn’s Day-Date sits in the same lineage as artists who used luxury itself as a canvas. KAWS painting over Dior ads, Stephen Sprouse tagging Louis Vuitton, Basquiat rendering Eurocentric iconography raw. It is Black-coded symbolism, something Virgil Abloh compared to sampling in hip-hop. "Deface" to reclaim before becoming big enough to be invited into the boardroom.

And the fact that the image of Slawn’s Rolex remix is already circulating widely says it all: people see themselves reflected in these personalized grails.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Custom watches like this don’t dilute Rolex’s power, they merely recontextualize and perhaps even improve on it.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

“Watches don’t have to be so serious. Customize your dial, switch up your bracelet - make it yours. I genuinely believe personal style and self-expression are the bedrock of getting the next generation into watch collecting,” says Pulse on the Wrist’s Mhende. “And this? This is a beautiful step in that direction.”

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
Home StudyoCandelabra Eric
$95.00
Available in:
One size
Casio G-ShockGA-V01-8A
$155.00
Available in:
One size
Highsnobiety x GestaltenThe Incomplete Vol. 2: Highsnobiety Guide to Creative Collaborations
$55.00
Available in:
One size

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A NASA-Approved Watch, Space-Ready & Summer-Proof
  • The World's Most Sophisticated Elephant Gets His Own Watch
  • Unpacking a Watch That's Part Dinosaur, Part Millennium Falcon
  • An All-New Cartier Watch That Has Old-School Collectors Drooling
  • Rolex’s Wild New Watch Looks Even Better IRL
What To Read Next
  • Nike's New Dummy-Thick Air Max Is Like a Dad Shoe With a BBL
  • Vans’ Cookie-Butter Slip-on Is a Yummy Hybrid Skate Clog
  • The World's Most Controversial Shoe Finally Got Its Toe in the Door
  • Nike's Super-Sweet Mochi Air Max Is Literally Fire
  • Rolex Would Never Approve This Watch — That's What Makes It Great
  • Nike’s Kooky Zippered Air Max Is Now Nearly Indestructible
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now