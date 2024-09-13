Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
L'art de l'automobile's Next Collab Has Black Force Energy

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Just as the flowers began to bloom at the top of spring, L'art de l'automobile got together with NOCTA, Drake's ongoing collaborative line with Nike, for a collection full of bunnies and pure race energy. Believe it or not, the offering went as quickly as the bunny racecar driver that led the campaign.

It's September now. The leaves are slowly starting to fall, and soon, they'll be crunching underneath L'art de l'automobile and Nike's new Air Force 1 Low sneaker collaboration.

That's right. The car-focused lifestyle brand and sportswear label has created an Air Force 1 Low sneaker realized in the famous "Triple Black" colorway.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It's certainly L'art de l'automobile's most quiet sneaker in a while. The brand previously dished out colorful Salomon shoes worthy of Team USA 'fits and Nottinghill Carnival drip.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Triple Black AF1 sneaker weirdly has an online rep as a crime-inviting colorway. However, the Nike sneaker is just as classic and clean as the all-white scheme.

Based on L'art de l'automobile's early teasers, the brand maintains the so-called "Black Force Energy," letting the sneaker shine in its traditional creamy black leather throughout the upper.

From the looks of it (so far), Nike's Air Force 1 Low sneaker earns a new textured Swoosh while L'art de l'automobile is in the driver's seat of this collab. The sneakers also feature reimagined "KAR" tongue tags and co-branded insoles featuring a green, top-down ride and logos.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

L'art de l'automobile and Nike haven't yet provided concrete release details for their Air Force 1 sneaker. However, like the NOCTA linkup, the people seem equally thrilled about the sleek all-black sneaker.

"Need that," one fan commented on Instagram.

