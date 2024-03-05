Sign up to never miss a drop
Hop In, NOCTA's Going Racing (The L'art Way)

Style
Morgan Smith

NOCTA makes pretty good clothes, some even more interesting than their shoes (and this is coming from a devoted sneaker lover). After serving up cool marathon clothes, NOCTA hops in the driver's seat for a racing-focused apparel collection.

NOCTA's latest collection is actually a collaboration with L'art de l'automobile, the lifestyle brand founded by famed car dealer Arthur Kar.

L'art de l'automobile continues to build up a pretty impressive roster of collabs. Under the label's hood, L'art de l'automobile carries previous team-ups with names like Salomon and Carhartt, both of which almost instantly flew off digital shelves during their launches.

I wouldn't be surprised if NOCTA's collab followed a similar path.

NOCTA x L'art de l'automobile sees sporty co-branding and road-ready graphics dress pieces like bright tech pants, baseball caps, and two-toned sock packs.

NOCTA's L'art de l'automobile offering is also expected to deliver some t-shirts and hoodies. True to the racing spirit, a collaborative racing jacket will also be up for grabs.

Fans are particularly hyped about the NOCTA x Nike x L'art de l'automobile collab. It's probably the most excited I've seen people about any NOCTA drop thus far. Some comments included "Aubrey delivered on this" and "just take my money" alongside the classic fire emojis (fire emojis are a good thing, by the way).

New reveals of the collection keep rolling in, building on the buzz for the collection, anticipated to drop sometime during March 2024. Basically, we could see NOCTA x L'art de l'automobile launch any day now.

Drake's NOCTA x Nike line is on a sports tour, trying its hand at just about every sport for its collections. NOCTA did basketball? Drake is a big fan of the game, so...of course! Golf? Check. Wingsuit flying? Yes, it's only fitting that the brand glided through the sky for its Glide sneakers.

Time to check racing off the list, too.

Image on Highsnobiety
