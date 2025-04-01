Tone-on-Tone, the Lacoste Croc Is Stealth Luxe

Lacoste's li'l Croc logo is a classic luxury flex, predating even the mighty Ralph Lauren pony as a tiny chest-stitched status symbol. There is no easier way to elevate an already elegant polo shirt.

Or is there? What if the Croc matched its polo backdrop creating a contrast so subtle that only the real Lacoste heads might notice the micro-branding?

This is the clever proposition powering ADAM ET ROPÉ's Spring/Summer 2025 Lacoste collaboration, retooling the Croc as a tonal accent for a series of perfectly understated polo shirts.

Some are striped, some are not, all are remarkably tasteful.

As the weather warms and spring blossoms into summer, the polo shirt stands tall as an essential layering piece for folks seeking a touch of class and breathability.

It's just dressy enough to outclass a tee but not nearly as stiff as a proper collared shirt, making the mighty polo a versatile go-to.

The toughest part, really, is finding a polo that looks as good as it ought to. How often are they too preppy, too juvenile, too athletic? And should you just graduate to their long-sleeved prep-school cousin, the rugby shirt?

Not necessarily. The ideal polo is something that does it all.

And by simply shifting the Croc to something that barely blends in with the shirt that hosts it, ADAM ET ROPÉ has hit upon it. Here, the Japanese retailer has transformed a Lacoste signature into something simultaneously sporty and classy, a feat similarly many years ago by nonnative's transformative Lacoste separates.

These new options are available, alongside a couple likeminded sneakers and accessories, to Japanese customers (and international proxy services) on the web store of parent company JUN, demonstrating once again that if you want it done right, you do it in Japan.