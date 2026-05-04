Nike's Very Colorful Jordan Sneaker Is Proudly Team Brazil

Meet the newest member of the Brazil national football team, the Air Jordan 3.

The new Air Jordan 3 Retro "Brazil" sneaker features rich blue leather uppers, a perforated leather tongue in bright bubble gum pink, and an Air-supported sole painted in bright yellow. The bold design is all inspired by the team's newest away kits, which are branded with Jumpman logos for the first time ever.

The Jordan Brand has mastered basketball and even the lifestyle space ("dad shoes" included). It's even dabbled a bit in soccer, with its own cleats and successful collaborations with Paris Saint-Germain. And just recently, Brazil linked with the Nike sub-label for their 2026 World Cup jerseys, which will mark the Jordan Brand's first time at the tournament. Major.

To further commemorate the moment, the brand has designed a vibrant Jordan 3 sneaker that perfectly captures Brazil's energy and the spirit of the new friendship. The team's golden stars and name are even stitched on the inner tongue.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Air Jordan 3 isn't the only non-soccer shoe gearing up for the games, either. Nike has also dished out World Cup-worthy versions of its Astrograbber (a retired American football sneaker) and the Air Max 95 (a 30-year-old running model).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

A few of these efforts have already released. But the Air Jordan 3 "Brazil" sneaker is scheduled to drop on May 16 on Nike's SNKRS app, retailing for $225.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.