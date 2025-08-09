Levi's Is Cooking (Literally)

A Levi's apron for denim-obsessed cooks? Yes, chef.

Levi's Japan division recently dropped its own take on the classic kitchen accessory, made entirely out of its crisp and timeless cotton denim material.

The Levi's apron arrives in a rich deep blue colorway, equipped with an adjustable leather patch and a couple of pockets for storing kitchen utensils and whatever else you want to keep on you while cheffing it up.

It's not only a neat piece for Levi's fans who enjoy being in the kitchen. The Levi's apron is also further proof that the denim brand is, well, cooking right now, as the kids might say. That just means that Levi's is up to good things at the moment.

The label has experienced somewhat of a renaissance this year, dropping impressive collaborations with big names like Nike and Beyoncé (yes, that Beyoncé). Not to mention, Levi's Japan imprint continues to push out some of the coolest releases crafted with the country's top-notch denim.

Now, Levi's is back with another treat, this time for denim-loving chefs. And if that sounds like you, the brand's new denim apron is now for up grabs on Levi's Japan's website for ¥9,900 (around $67).

