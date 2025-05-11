Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
A Neat Trick by Japanese Tailors Put Levi's Jeans in Full Baggy Bloom

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

It's no secret that the world's best denim hails from Japan, and Levi's latest drop is just further proof.

The brand's Japanese imprint has launched its own special pair of 550 jeans, a timeless Levi's silhouette known for its relaxed fit, basically the "chill guy" of Levi's jeans.

For the exclusive drop, Levi's Japan essentially called in its finest tailors to widen the classic trousers, creating the 550 Expansion Baggy jeans.

With one neat trick, the Levi's Baggy Jeans literally blossomed into these new tastefully baggy jeans. The secret formula? Levi's designers went in and added Cordura material to the inseam and outseam, resulting in this new, roomier vibe.

Plus, with Cordura in the mix, the denim trousers are now more durable than ever (the material is good for outdoorsy Nike "Dunks" , adidas Sambas, and chunky Vans skate shoes, too).

Additionally, the mismatched fabric creates this refreshing part denim, part nylon-ish pant look, which is quite cool. It makes the Levi's Japan 550 jeans even more unique (imagine them with camo prints...oh wait, Levi's did that, too).

Levi's Japan 550 Expansion Baggy jeans dropped exclusively on the brand's website for ¥25,300 (roughly $175), and it naturally sold out. The brand is even aware that when it drops tailor-made products this good, it often "sells out immediately," as stated in the product description.

In the meantime, you can sign up for the restock notification at Levi's Japan. And who knows, denim lovers? Maybe we'll catch a pair on Grailed or some other aftermarket site, if we're lucky.

Either way, I'm sending prayers to the denim gods as we speak.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
