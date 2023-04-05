All Aboard Levi’s New NIGO Collab

Levi’s and NIGO are back with a third installment of an archive-influenced collection that reworks vintage Levi’s designs. The Spring/ Summer 2023 collection updates the Canadian Tuxedo in hickory stripes, giving the denim suit a classic railroad feel.

NIGO’s interest in collecting vintage denim inspired the direction of this collaboration, centered around reinventing the past. Reviving Levi’s hickory-striped denim from the ‘90s, the Japanese streetwear expert draws our attention to the rich history of the seersucker pattern. Hickory stripes have roots in the American wild west and were notably worn by men working on railroads. These men were all migrant workers, indentured servants, incarcerated people, and typically from poor, working class backgrounds.

NIGO’s hickory striped-ensemble is manufactured entirely in Japan.The locomotive look launches worldwide on April 6th – with it, NIGO and Levi’s are bringing yesterday’s freight train trend back in style.