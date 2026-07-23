Loro Piana Knows Its Audience Has Museum-Level Taste

Look, if your net worth is high enough to afford a $1,650 Sea Island cotton T-shirt and $1,060 sneakers made of virgin wool and cashmere, the only spaces you should ever be seen lounging around in ought to be absolutely stuffed with stunning works of art.

Loro Piana gets that. In fact, it built its entire Fall/Winter 2026 campaign specifically around this scenario.

The Italian luxury brand looked to Houston’s art-collecting power couple John and Dominique de Menil this season. In the visuals, orchestrated by photographer Mario Sorrenti, a lavishly dressed cohort of models — including French painter Jean-Charles Blais — visits the Menils’ private family home, their public Menil Collection, and the Rothko Chapel. Because, really, who could pass up a chance to spend some time amongst Mark Rothko’s entrancing works?

The FW26 campaign is the latest chapter in Loro Piana’s ongoing forays into the art world; its FW25 campaign was set at Jean Cocteau's house in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, while Spring/Summer 2026 took Loro Piana to the painter Balthus’ Grand Chalet in Switzerland.

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But whereas the previous destinations functioned purely as (admittedly stunning) backdrops, the Houston-set campaign also includes explicit financial support — Loro Piana is backing the Menil Collection ahead of its 40th anniversary next year, and contributing to the Rothko Chapel’s Opening Spaces preservation project.

This playbook slots into a newfound trend in the industry: major fashion houses are transitioning from simply using art as a backdrop to actually throwing their weight (and vast sums of money) behind cultural institutions in the long term.

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The Louis Vuitton Cruise 2027 show at the Frick Collection in New York wasn’t just an excuse to parade out more Keith Haring merch; it also kicked off a three-year partnership with the museum. And in Venice this year, the kickoff to the 61st Biennale Arte was peppered with fashion brands like Zegna latching onto art’s largest event.

Selling expensive outfits for the uber-wealthy to wear to art galas and museums isn’t enough. But if luxury is moving toward a point where the new flex is to have a stake in a cultural space, at least Loro Piana understands enough to put its clothes where its money goes.

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