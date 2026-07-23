ASICS’ Recently Resurrected Dad Shoe Just Found Its True Blue

ASICS knows exactly what it's good at. That's how it built one of the strongest legacies in sneakers. Every so often, though, it likes to color outside the lines. Just look at its recent string of Kiko Kostadinov collaborations. As exciting as they've been, they've also made it easy to forget ASICS still has a few aces in the archive.

Speaking of, the GEL-NIMBUS 10.1 in "Slate Blue and Pure Silver" is an ice-cold addition to any great summer rotation.

At this point, we know ASICS is one of the few performance brands that have mastered the dad shoe. From the GEL-NIMBUS to the GEL-KAYANO series, and even a few well considered collaborations thrown in too, the Japanese brand is always at the cutting edge of sneaker offerings.

It would be unlike ASICS to place comfort secondary to design. In the case of this beauty, the balance is perfect. An asymmetric net upper covers a heap of responsive technology, including its renowned GEL Foam underfoot. Proof that ASICS has the visionary tech to match its forward-thinking designs.

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Goes to show that sometimes futuristic design can feel at home in 2008 and 2028 alike.

As chunky, techy sneakers continue to dominate, the GEL-NIMBUS has proven itself immune to trend cycles, fitting just as naturally into early normcore as it does today's cutting-edge club nights.

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With a variety of models, colorways, and designs available throughout the year, one of the great benefits of reviving icons like the GEL-NIMBUS is keeping them accessible for both the fatherly and the fashionable.

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