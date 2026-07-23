Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

ASICS’ Recently Resurrected Dad Shoe Just Found Its True Blue

Written by Hamish Harris in Sneakers

ASICS knows exactly what it's good at. That's how it built one of the strongest legacies in sneakers. Every so often, though, it likes to color outside the lines. Just look at its recent string of Kiko Kostadinov collaborations. As exciting as they've been, they've also made it easy to forget ASICS still has a few aces in the archive.

Speaking of, the GEL-NIMBUS 10.1 in "Slate Blue and Pure Silver" is an ice-cold addition to any great summer rotation.

Shop Asics Gel Nimbus 10.1
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

At this point, we know ASICS is one of the few performance brands that have mastered the dad shoe. From the GEL-NIMBUS to the GEL-KAYANO series, and even a few well considered collaborations thrown in too, the Japanese brand is always at the cutting edge of sneaker offerings.

It would be unlike ASICS to place comfort secondary to design. In the case of this beauty, the balance is perfect. An asymmetric net upper covers a heap of responsive technology, including its renowned GEL Foam underfoot. Proof that ASICS has the visionary tech to match its forward-thinking designs.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Goes to show that sometimes futuristic design can feel at home in 2008 and 2028 alike.

As chunky, techy sneakers continue to dominate, the GEL-NIMBUS has proven itself immune to trend cycles, fitting just as naturally into early normcore as it does today's cutting-edge club nights.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
ASICS
1 / 3

With a variety of models, colorways, and designs available throughout the year, one of the great benefits of reviving icons like the GEL-NIMBUS is keeping them accessible for both the fatherly and the fashionable.

shop asics

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping and subscribe to Shopper for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Hamish Harris

Hamish works as part of the Affiliate Content Team, covering all things shopping-related. Hailing from London via Glasgow, he is a media graduate new to Berlin with an eye for all things subcultures. His other interests include collecting vintage Hardcore t-shirts, ugly trainers, late-90s trip-hop, and attempting japanese cooking.

Read More
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • ASICS' Techy Dad Shoe Is Practising the Power of Restraint
  • ASICS Made a Dragon Fruit Refresher Out of Its Techy Dad Shoe
  • ASICS & KITH's Dad Sneaker Is as Addictive as Edamame Beans
  • ASICS Put Its Dopest Dad Shoe on Ozempic
  • Kiko Kostadinov and ASICS Just Sent the Tabi to Another Planet
What To Read Next
  • ASICS’ Recently Resurrected Dad Shoe Just Found Its True Blue
  • Did Nike Just Set This Air Force 1 On Fire?
  • Double-Knee Pants Should Be Able to Do Everything
  • Thank This South Korean Perfumer for Making the Lower East Side Smell Nice
  • New Balance’s Croccasin Stunner Is a Total Triple Threat
  • Yayoi Kusama Had Nothing to Do With These Nike Boots
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now