Did Nike Just Set This Air Force 1 On Fire?

If you are a member of the "red is a neutral" hive, then Nike clearly messes with you the long way, as evidenced by the Swoosh's fiery red Air Force 1 '07 LV8.

This candy apple red sneaker is a monochromatic red take on one of Nike's best sneakers to date.

And Nike really didn't pull any punches where the roja of it all is concerned. From the Swoosh to the suede paneling and lace base — it's all red, all the time. Even the plumped-up rope laces match the capsaicin energy spicing up this shoe.

In fact, the only real reprieve from the cherry-ness of it all comes at the outsole, which reps that classic milk white color. The Swoosh had to cool it down a bit somehow.

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Mayhaps the most fascinating component of this shoe, though, doesn't even take place on the Air Force 1 '07 LV8 itself. It's what this shoe represents within the context of the AF1 universe that makes it so fire. Pun always intended.

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See, the classic all-white Air Force 1 sneaker is the de facto standard for what constitutes a generationally GOATed shoe. It's fuss-free, time-honored, and mentioned in enough rap songs to warrant a serious Grammy consideration.

So to see the Air Force 1'07 LV8 full send it in the complete opposite direction hue-wise is quite the shake up. It's bold, loud, and the antithesis of what we've known an AF1 to be. And honestly, what's wrong with that?

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