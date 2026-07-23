Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Did Nike Just Set This Air Force 1 On Fire?

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 3

If you are a member of the "red is a neutral" hive, then Nike clearly messes with you the long way, as evidenced by the Swoosh's fiery red Air Force 1 '07 LV8.

This candy apple red sneaker is a monochromatic red take on one of Nike's best sneakers to date.

shop nike here

And Nike really didn't pull any punches where the roja of it all is concerned. From the Swoosh to the suede paneling and lace base — it's all red, all the time. Even the plumped-up rope laces match the capsaicin energy spicing up this shoe.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In fact, the only real reprieve from the cherry-ness of it all comes at the outsole, which reps that classic milk white color. The Swoosh had to cool it down a bit somehow.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Mayhaps the most fascinating component of this shoe, though, doesn't even take place on the Air Force 1 '07 LV8 itself. It's what this shoe represents within the context of the AF1 universe that makes it so fire. Pun always intended.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

See, the classic all-white Air Force 1 sneaker is the de facto standard for what constitutes a generationally GOATed shoe. It's fuss-free, time-honored, and mentioned in enough rap songs to warrant a serious Grammy consideration.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

So to see the Air Force 1'07 LV8 full send it in the complete opposite direction hue-wise is quite the shake up. It's bold, loud, and the antithesis of what we've known an AF1 to be. And honestly, what's wrong with that?

shop nike here

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit our SHOPPER page and subscribe to the newsletter for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

Read More
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Yayoi Kusama Had Nothing to Do With These Nike Boots
  • Nike's City-Ready Sneaker Is Still One Heck of an Athlete
  • Nike’s Mutable Mule Is Cool, Calm, & Respected
  • Nike’s Minimalist Tennis Sneaker Is Extra-Sharp in Suit & Tie
  • Nike’s Well-Built Running Shoe Gets Its Best Colorway Yet
What To Read Next
  • Did Nike Just Set This Air Force 1 On Fire?
  • Double-Knee Pants Should Be Able to Do Everything
  • Thank This South Korean Perfumer for Making the Lower East Side Smell Nice
  • New Balance’s Croccasin Stunner Is a Total Triple Threat
  • Yayoi Kusama Had Nothing to Do With These Nike Boots
  • Nike's City-Ready Sneaker Is Still One Heck of an Athlete
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now