Farmer Clothing Cut From Loro Piana Cloth

Written by Tom Barker in Style

Loro Piana's newest collection finds it a long way away from home.

The quintessentially Italian creator of fine fabrics and refined clothing has traveled to the remote Scottish highlands for a one-off collection of rustic outdoorwear. 

A notoriously rainy region littered with steep mountains and clear blue lakes, the Highlands are a place that demands functional clothing. And as such, Loro Piana is bringing out its finest durable materials. 

Cheviot, a traditional hardwearing Scottish wool fabric, rainproof waxed finishes, and Loro Piana’s signature weatherproof storm system all combine to create a hardy range of traditional outdoorsy gear. 

It’s the kind of rustic waxed cotton outerwear and relaxed-fitting tailoring that looks at home against a backdrop of grassy British farmland. It’s traditional tartan-lined farmer clobber, but made with the highest calibre of cloth.

With its muted color scheme of browns and khaki greens, the Loro Piana Highland collection brings to mind another of its recent releases. ROA x Loro Piana, a rare sneaker collaboration from the archetypal quiet luxury brand, presented a similar blend of old-school mountain clothing with new-school tech. 

If you’re not tempted by the classic Chelsea boots or the tall horseriding boots in this collection, those ROA shoes would make a fitting footwear companion for this Scottish-themed clothing. Although you'll need deep pockets, the Highland collection is available online now, with prices going up to $9,600 for a moleskin jacket.

