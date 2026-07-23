Y-3’s Twisted Tokyo Sneaker Is a Deformed Darling
A culturally astounding adidas sneaker with a twist? Sign us up. With the help of Japanese fashion designer Yohji Yamamoto, adidas is turning its humble Tokyo sneaker into an eye-catching stunner that represents everything we've come to love about Yamamoto's avant-garde athletic offerings.
The Y-3 Tokyo Warped is exactly what it sounds like: a warped iteration of Y-3's adidas Tokyo sneaker.
The upper is intentionally shifted off-center to give the sneaker a tilted disposition with unconventional visual steez. In just about all other instances, symmetry is a prerequisite to attractiveness. But the Y-3 adidas Tokyo is saying bump that, to resounding results, might I add—shifting standard aesthetic metrics with one well-laced sneaker?
That's capital A aura in the flesh right there.
As far as the upper, Y-3 plays things safe with various shades of gray suede and a curved gummy outsole.
As inventive as this sneaker might be, this isn't the first time Y-3 has warped a classic adidas sneaker and turned it into a contorted version of itself.
Just take a look at Y-3's Diagonal Stan Smith, a twisted take on one of adidas' most iconic sneakers to date.
These misshapen sneakers are a reconfiguration of the tried and true method of turning a beloved classic into an elevated gem. adidas is just adding its own twist to it. Literally.
Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.