Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

It's an IYKYK Situation With Loro Piana's White Sole Shoe

Written by Highsnobiety in Sneakers

Loro Piana doesn’t do things by half. If it’s doing something, it’s putting all of its luxury weight behind it. No excuses.

This ethos has never been more apparent following the opening of its new factory in Porto San Giorgio, in Italy’s Marche region, a location dedicated exclusively to the production of footwear and primarily the iconic White Sole shoes.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

First released back in 2005, Loro Piana’s White Sole shoes have become a bit of a hallmark in the maison’s arsenal in recent years, so much so the Italian label took legal action against anyone who “attempts to undermine the iconic nature“ of the silhouette late last year.

White Soles come in two models — which are available online now — and boast a sleek, minimalist design, with colors ranging from classic tones to brighter shades.

The laceless Open Walk ankle boot is both easy on the ear and on the foot thanks to an elastic beneath the tongue that allows it to be put on in a single gesture — something that completely envelopes the foot for ultimate comfort.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Summer Walk silhouette is a more lightweight moccasin-style shoe, and houses a decorative charm which is designed to complete a natural (and luxury) alternative to the classic summer sailing shoe.

Loro Piana’s White Sole shoes have become a bit of an IYKYK situation, but if you know, you know. You know?

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
ALESSI3909 KETTLE BY VIRGIL ABLOH SECURITIES FOR ALESSI
$200.00
Available in:
Sold out
ByredoFC Apocalyptic 240g
$70.00
Available in:
One size
Sold out
Acne StudiosChecked Logo Print Scarf Brown/Beige
$210.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • This Clean Jordan Shoe “Cemented” Itself as a Icon. Now, It’s Back for More
  • This Isn't a Grey New Balance Dad Shoe! It's a Highly Engineered Skate Shoe
  • This Isn't a Vans Skate Shoe, It's an Ultra-Tough Trail Shoe
  • Wouldn't You Love to Live In Loro Piana?
  • Love Letters From Loro Piana
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now