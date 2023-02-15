It's an IYKYK Situation With Loro Piana's White Sole Shoe

Loro Piana doesn’t do things by half. If it’s doing something, it’s putting all of its luxury weight behind it. No excuses.

This ethos has never been more apparent following the opening of its new factory in Porto San Giorgio, in Italy’s Marche region, a location dedicated exclusively to the production of footwear and primarily the iconic White Sole shoes.

Loro Piana

First released back in 2005, Loro Piana’s White Sole shoes have become a bit of a hallmark in the maison’s arsenal in recent years, so much so the Italian label took legal action against anyone who “attempts to undermine the iconic nature“ of the silhouette late last year.

Loro Piana

White Soles come in two models — which are available online now — and boast a sleek, minimalist design, with colors ranging from classic tones to brighter shades.

The laceless Open Walk ankle boot is both easy on the ear and on the foot thanks to an elastic beneath the tongue that allows it to be put on in a single gesture — something that completely envelopes the foot for ultimate comfort.

Loro Piana

The Summer Walk silhouette is a more lightweight moccasin-style shoe, and houses a decorative charm which is designed to complete a natural (and luxury) alternative to the classic summer sailing shoe.

Loro Piana’s White Sole shoes have become a bit of an IYKYK situation, but if you know, you know. You know?