No One Does Aspiration Like Loro Piana

Especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the work from home revolution that followed, comfy clothing became de rigueur for fashion brands across the price spectrum and soft stuff remains core to even today's collections.

However, no one does effortless ease like Loro Piana, the LVMH-owned luxury label content to quietly churn out the world's finest leisurewear.

Loro Piana's Holiday 2022 collection upholds that mentality, not least because it's all designed for cold weather (read: thicker, more textural, layer-friendly).

For instance, you've got Loro Piana's signature sweaters in loose gauge cashmere, fair isle weave, and cable knit, taking the mid-layer to the most indulgent extreme as per usual.

The peak of premium is reached by thick piles of shearling, taking coats from staple to statement by sheer volume of fluff, and Loro Piana's Mountain collection puffers, perhaps the single most outrageously, unnecessarily opulent skiwear on the market.

It's one thing to invest in a pricey puffer jacket from your average outdoor brand but it's a step beyond to get something initially envisioned for athletes — you don't wanna know the price.

Loro Piana / Annemarieke van Drimmelen 1 / 2

But that's okay, Loro Piana isn't about the obvious flex, anyways (unless you're wearing those IYKYK loafers or the fragment collab).

That's what makes the brand so desirable to tasteful folks with deep pockets.

Loro Piana / Annemarieke van Drimmelen

You can perhaps best grasp Loro Piana's intimate appeal from the shots of beautiful people posed beautifully inside a beautiful cabin — the photos highlight the sumptuous texture and easy wear. These are clothes you can't make look bad.

Case in point, the lovely styling of Loro Piana sweaters with straight-legged white jeans. Denim of any other color might convey a workwear aesthetic but pure white jeans are both hardy and delicate, suggesting an air of unbothered sprezzatura that Pitti peacocks can only aspire to.