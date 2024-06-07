Sign up to never miss a drop
Loro Piana's First-Ever Sneaker Collab Is Quiet Luxury Meets Quiet Outdoors

Sneakers

Loro Piana, the ultra-luxurious Italian brand best known for its suede loafers, has just released its first-ever sneaker collaboration with the outdoor-focused label ROA.

However, this being Loro Piana’s entry into the over-saturated landscape of sneaker collaborations isn’t the main reason why it is significant. What really makes this collaboration stand out is the fact it combines two of the biggest trends from recent years: quiet luxury and quiet outdoor. 

Under many guises (such as the old money aesthetic, stealth wealth, coded luxury, and quiet luxury) one of the biggest trends of 2023 was looking rich and boring. And, as a go-to brand for those looking to buy low-key luxury, Loro Piana was at the heart of the soaring interest in logo-free opulence.

Then, as the talk of quiet luxury started to quiet down at the end of last year, in came a new buzzword: quiet outdoor

The work of trend forecasters desperate to predict the next big move in fashion, quiet outdoor is an evolution of quiet luxury. It describes technical outdoor gear with understated, minimal designs, such as those by Arc’teryx’s Veilance line or, well, ROA

So, what happens when these two quiet trends combine? You get some very expensive hiking sneakers. 

The Loro Piana x ROA Katharina sneakers, available online, utilize Loro Piana's signature high-end fabrics, combining materials such as calf split suede, silk, and virgin wool. Plus, to make them practical for the great outdoors, the sneakers are made with 31% of a generically-named “technical fabric”. 

According to Loro Piana, these luxury hiking shoes are “for outdoor enthusiasts seeking refined performance.” And that refined performance comes at a cost: the sneakers retail for $1,650. 

The shoes arrive in three colorways as part of a larger collection from Loro Piana titled “Into The Wild.” The full drop includes more hiking essentials such as windbreakers, balaclavas, and cargo shorts.

The idea of wearing four-figure clothing in the great outdoors, where there's a heightened chance of damaging your clothes through falling or getting caught on a branch, is wild to most people. However, go into exclusive resorts like Gstaad and you might see Loro Piana's Into The Wild collection worn on hiking trails.

