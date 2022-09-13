Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Have a LQQK at Reebok's Latest Classic Leather Collab

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
Reebok
1 / 6

Brand: LQQK Studio x Reebok

Model: Classic Leather

Release Date: September 16)

Price: $120

Buy: Online at LQQK Studio, with a further global release via Reebok on September 21

Editor's Notes: If such a thing as a perfect sneaker exists, Reebok's Classic Leather may well be one of them. By all accounts, a bold claim, it's not excessive flair or high levels of detail that make the sneaker such a...classic, but its classic shape, minimalist design, and chameleon-like ability to take on new forms effortlessly.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

If your sneaker puzzle is missing a piece, there's always room for a pair of Classic Leathers – dial it back and opt for an iconic white leather pair with gum soles. You simply can't go wrong.

That being said, just because the sneaker excels in its bare-bones treatment, that doesn't mean it's not suited to going bigger and bolder – if anything, LQQK Studio's take on the shoe proves that with heightened flair.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

LQQK Studio, founded by Alex Dondero as a screen printer and design collective, doesn't do things in half measures, nor does it opt for vanilla finishes. Dondero explained the direction of the collaboration as such, saying: “We didn't want to make a white shoe that doesn't push the envelope. That's how we came up with this wild printed pattern shoe... The Printer's Shoe!”

Why do what's already been done, right? Plenty have strayed from risk-taking on the Classic Leather in the past, resulting in plenty of white finishes. LQQK's versions couldn't live further on the spectrum – both feature boldly patterned finishes that are almost floral at a glance, with a distinct DIY essence.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

While this certainly isn't the Classic Leather as you may know it, it definitely does not disappoint.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
adidasSean Wotherspoon x Hot Wheels Superturf Multi
$165.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Acne StudiosTea Dyed Logo Stamp T-Shirt Orange
$190.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
HighsnobietyCotton Nylon Elastic Pants Navy
$135.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Leather Carhartt Jacket for... Summer?
  • A Classic Jordan Sneaker Slips Into Crisp Levi's Jeans
  • From Nike to Saucony, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • The Secret Horsepower of Margiela's Latest Leather Bag
  • Moncler's Mercedes x NIGO Collab Is Genius
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now