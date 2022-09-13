Have a LQQK at Reebok's Latest Classic Leather Collab

Brand: LQQK Studio x Reebok

Model: Classic Leather

Release Date: September 16)

Price: $120

Buy: Online at LQQK Studio, with a further global release via Reebok on September 21

Editor's Notes: If such a thing as a perfect sneaker exists, Reebok's Classic Leather may well be one of them. By all accounts, a bold claim, it's not excessive flair or high levels of detail that make the sneaker such a...classic, but its classic shape, minimalist design, and chameleon-like ability to take on new forms effortlessly.

If your sneaker puzzle is missing a piece, there's always room for a pair of Classic Leathers – dial it back and opt for an iconic white leather pair with gum soles. You simply can't go wrong.

That being said, just because the sneaker excels in its bare-bones treatment, that doesn't mean it's not suited to going bigger and bolder – if anything, LQQK Studio's take on the shoe proves that with heightened flair.

LQQK Studio, founded by Alex Dondero as a screen printer and design collective, doesn't do things in half measures, nor does it opt for vanilla finishes. Dondero explained the direction of the collaboration as such, saying: “We didn't want to make a white shoe that doesn't push the envelope. That's how we came up with this wild printed pattern shoe... The Printer's Shoe!”

Why do what's already been done, right? Plenty have strayed from risk-taking on the Classic Leather in the past, resulting in plenty of white finishes. LQQK's versions couldn't live further on the spectrum – both feature boldly patterned finishes that are almost floral at a glance, with a distinct DIY essence.

While this certainly isn't the Classic Leather as you may know it, it definitely does not disappoint.

