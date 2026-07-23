New Balance’s Croccasin Stunner Is a Total Triple Threat

Ever seen something so crazy it lowkey just makes sense? That's basically what New Balance's 1890 Moc Toe has going on.

It's a three-way hybrid that's part moccasin, loafer and sneaker. Its basically the big three of sneaker types wrapped into one crocodile-coated package.

New Balance is the unofficial godfather of hybrid sneakers. That's not just because NB is one of the strongest dad shoe dealers out there, though that leverage certainly doesn't hurt.

But it's mainly because NB led the hybrid shoe charge with the 1906L sneaker loafer, a shoe we watched transform from repugnant to appealing in the court of public opinion in real time.

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When the 1906L first released in 2024, reviews were mixed, to say the least. A sneaker crossbred with an office-ready loafer? Yuck. But also, I'm kind of intrigued.

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In releasing that mixy shoe New Balance set off a chain reaction of paradoxical sneaker releases. Sneakers mixed with pointe shoes? Sure. Tennis shoes turned into heels? Absolutely. Now, New Balance is continuing its legacy as the ultimate amalgamated shoe purveyor with the NB 1890 Moc Toe.

Snake skin paneling disrupts the calm mint green upper, where bunched stitching gives the shoe its moccasin appearance. The black rubber outsole provides the Moc Toe with its sporty charm, while the general upper keeps some of that corporate steez. It's business — but make it casual.

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