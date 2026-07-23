Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

New Balance’s Croccasin Stunner Is a Total Triple Threat

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
New Balance
1 / 2

Ever seen something so crazy it lowkey just makes sense? That's basically what New Balance's 1890 Moc Toe has going on.

It's a three-way hybrid that's part moccasin, loafer and sneaker. Its basically the big three of sneaker types wrapped into one crocodile-coated package.

shop new balance here

New Balance is the unofficial godfather of hybrid sneakers. That's not just because NB is one of the strongest dad shoe dealers out there, though that leverage certainly doesn't hurt.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But it's mainly because NB led the hybrid shoe charge with the 1906L sneaker loafer, a shoe we watched transform from repugnant to appealing in the court of public opinion in real time.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

When the 1906L first released in 2024, reviews were mixed, to say the least. A sneaker crossbred with an office-ready loafer? Yuck. But also, I'm kind of intrigued.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In releasing that mixy shoe New Balance set off a chain reaction of paradoxical sneaker releases. Sneakers mixed with pointe shoes? Sure. Tennis shoes turned into heels? Absolutely. Now, New Balance is continuing its legacy as the ultimate amalgamated shoe purveyor with the NB 1890 Moc Toe.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Snake skin paneling disrupts the calm mint green upper, where bunched stitching gives the shoe its moccasin appearance. The black rubber outsole provides the Moc Toe with its sporty charm, while the general upper keeps some of that corporate steez. It's business — but make it casual.

shop new balance here

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit our SHOPPER page and subscribe to the newsletter for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

Read More
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • New Balance's Chocolate & Peanut Butter Basketball Shoe Is Breaking All the Rules
  • New Balance's Latest Sneaker Moccasin Is a Moody Masterpiece
  • New Balance’s “Dunk” Looks Better With the Lights Off
  • From Nike to Vans, the Seven best Sneakers to Cop this Week
  • New Balance’s "Brilliant" Dad Shoe Is England-Made, Summer-Approved
What To Read Next
  • Did Nike Just Set This Air Force 1 On Fire?
  • Double-Knee Pants Should Be Able to Do Everything
  • Thank This South Korean Perfumer for Making the Lower East Side Smell Nice
  • New Balance’s Croccasin Stunner Is a Total Triple Threat
  • Yayoi Kusama Had Nothing to Do With These Nike Boots
  • Nike's City-Ready Sneaker Is Still One Heck of an Athlete
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now