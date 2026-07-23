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Nike's City-Ready Sneaker Is Still One Heck of an Athlete

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Nike
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Living life on the edge is what Nike is all about. The Swoosh's Ava Edge sneaker is built for city life. Inspired by the geometry of modern cities, the Ava Edge features criss-crossed overlays that give the sneaker its futuristic edge.

In terms of big-city vibes, the Ava Edge's gray colorway resembles the monotone magic of urban pavement, while the gradient blue that spreads across the midfoot likens itself to the city's bright blue sky.

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Additionally, the mesh netting design was crafted to mimic the networks of urban design.

At a glance, the Ava Edge's city-forward disposition lands as a deviation from Nike's more traditional sports-focused makes. From well-built running shoes like the Structure 26 to Timberland-esque trail boots, Nike's athleticism typically lands pretty on the nose.

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But the Ava Edge is a reimagination of what defines agility — done in a way only Nike can.

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Ask anyone who's been to New York, and they'll likely confirm that navigating the Big Apple should constitute an Olympic sport. Or at least be introduced in some sort of intramural league.

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Even if this shoe wasn't designed with basketball courts or football fields in mind, the Ava Edge still carries the tools needed to make it through a long day of getting lost on the subway over and over again. An enlarged midsole, made with performance-level ZoomX foam, gives the Ava Edge enhanced cushioning, while the flexible rubber outsole wraps around the midfoot for enhanced durability.

Forget the city; the Ava Edge came straight from a footwear utopia.

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Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

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