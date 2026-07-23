Nike's City-Ready Sneaker Is Still One Heck of an Athlete

Living life on the edge is what Nike is all about. The Swoosh's Ava Edge sneaker is built for city life. Inspired by the geometry of modern cities, the Ava Edge features criss-crossed overlays that give the sneaker its futuristic edge.

In terms of big-city vibes, the Ava Edge's gray colorway resembles the monotone magic of urban pavement, while the gradient blue that spreads across the midfoot likens itself to the city's bright blue sky.

Additionally, the mesh netting design was crafted to mimic the networks of urban design.

At a glance, the Ava Edge's city-forward disposition lands as a deviation from Nike's more traditional sports-focused makes. From well-built running shoes like the Structure 26 to Timberland-esque trail boots, Nike's athleticism typically lands pretty on the nose.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

But the Ava Edge is a reimagination of what defines agility — done in a way only Nike can.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Ask anyone who's been to New York, and they'll likely confirm that navigating the Big Apple should constitute an Olympic sport. Or at least be introduced in some sort of intramural league.

Even if this shoe wasn't designed with basketball courts or football fields in mind, the Ava Edge still carries the tools needed to make it through a long day of getting lost on the subway over and over again. An enlarged midsole, made with performance-level ZoomX foam, gives the Ava Edge enhanced cushioning, while the flexible rubber outsole wraps around the midfoot for enhanced durability.

Forget the city; the Ava Edge came straight from a footwear utopia.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit our SHOPPER page and subscribe to the newsletter for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.