Maharishi's Spring 2023 Collection Is a Must

Maharishi. Get yourself talking in the right circles around the UK, and it's a name you'll hear spoken with great praise.

To call it underground would be a stretch, but its renown to those that called the 90s their playground has ensured its retained cult status, remaining a key player to a new generation, and its Spring '23 collection speaks volumes to that.

As is true to any cult, Maharishi has its uniform. For Docs, it's the 1460 boot, Burberry the classic trench coat, a Goggle Jacket for C.P. Company; for Maharishi, you start with a pair of Snopants.

Core to the brand's offering, Snopants are the staples you'd find in a 90s rave kit alongside a bundle of Moschino, the same pair of pants rocked by Victoria Beckham in that classic shot from 2000.

To this day, the Snopant and its various evolutions remain cross-seasonal favorites, updated between drops to suit the theme at hand.

While I'm sure any Maharishi fan could sit and write home about Snopants all day, Spring '23 has a bounty more to offer in its exploration of the Maha Songkran Water Festival in recognition of the Lunar New Year.

Adding rich new depth to the military-inspired garb for which the brand is so deeply loved, Thai handcraft style is juxtaposed with technical cloths such as Swiss-woven Ventile Eco Hemp woven, high-performance Polartec, NYCO, and Cordura's Japanese-woven MIL-SPEC nylon/cotton.

Though no drastic departures from the regular programming, Spring '23 is a testament to the legacy Maharishi upholds while welcoming newcomers on the next stretch of its stride.