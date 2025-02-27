When Two Giants of London Streetwear Come Together

For two decades, Palace and Maharishi have practically been neighbors. Only a short two-minute walk separates their two flagship stores in Soho, London and yet, it took until now for these collaboration-happy, established London streetwear fixtures to link up.

For Spring 2025, the two brands are combining expertise: Maharishi’s military influences meet Palace’s graphic-heavy, oftentimes technical approach to skate-wear.

Taking cues from Maharishi’s archive of functional design, an asymmetric track jacket and convertible cargo pants (transforming into shorts through a zip at the knee) emerge with Maharishi’s signature Eastern-inspired dragon embroidery.

Brought together into a full tracksuit, the jacket and cargo pants look like classic 2000s Maharishi. However, this isn’t only a collection of Maharishi’s greatest hits, Palace’s finest weatherproof gear is also featured in the collaboration.

Puffer jackets with balaclavas integrated into the hood and soft shell jackets are finished in Maharishi’s camouflage patterns.

Rounding out the selection is a range of co-branded tops and a vast selection of accessories including: a Cordura® camo print utility bag, a matching torch light, a pen knife, a lighter, balaclavas, and a Dragon Breath bong.

Launching on February 28 in Europe and America, and February 29 in Asia, the limited edition dragon bong is an in-store exclusive.

And as if two London-based, streetwear giants coming together isn’t already a big UK culture moment, Palace x Maharishi is modeled by enigmatic underground rapper CASISDEAD. A somewhat mysterious artist who keeps his public appearance to a minimum, CASISDEAD’s cameo is the cherry on top of an already significant collaboration.