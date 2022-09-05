Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Hop on the Maharishi Flex for Fall

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Maharishi
Just like that, we're at the final stretch of the summer. The days are getting shorter, while the sun's intensity is gradually cooling. Obviously, this means transitional dress is at the forefront of our minds – and maharishi's FW22 "Battle Royale" collection offers everything the wardrobe needs to tackle the season.

Where military-inspired design, tactical precision, and a cult following are concerned, few brands are quite as tapped in as Maharishi. Even if you don't know it, you're probably deadly familiar with its Original Snopants, which have remained a wardrobe essential for many since the 90s.

With a perfected adjustable silhouette and convertibility function that allows for wear as 3/4 and shorts, it's no surprise these pants have lasted the test of time and remain a staple of collections up until now.

Amongst the "Battle Royale" FW22 line-up, Snopants remain a foundation, bolstering the seasonal offering, which covers all bases.

Where pants are concerned, Original Snopants in a loose fit stand alongside a Cargo variation, Original and Cargo Snoshorts, and M65 Cargo Pants. Above the waist, short sleeve graphic t-shirts featuring cubism-inspired prints are accompanied by similarly bold Camp Shirts organic hooded sweatshirts, reversible sweats, and embroidered Flight Jackets.

For the remainder of the collection (which you'll find available to shop online now via Maharishi and Tessuti), Wool MILTYPE beanies, two-piece sweatsuits, masks, and additional headgear variations complete the package. From top-to-bottom, a palette of military greens, black, khaki, and white are contrasted with pops of pink, orange, and teal.

