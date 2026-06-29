Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

MM6's Luxe Salomon Mule Lives Beyond the Trail

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Salomon
1 / 2

Who is dominating the mule-ment quite like MM6, Maison Margiela's contemporary diffusion line, and Salomon?

As it stands, the duo has the luxury hiking shoe scene on lock, and now, with another crazy-clean mule joining its arsenal, it's clear who has the game in a squeeze.

shop SALOMON x MM6 Maison Margiela XT-4 Mule

This luxed-up XT-4 wears all the rugged hiking deliciousness of a standard hiking shoe, including Salomon's Quicklace bungee system. Despite being a mule, the MM6 XT-4 still sports Salomon's full-length Agile Chassis System, which offers control without sacrificing comfort and also stabilizes the heel, which is pretty important on twisty trails.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Though, since this is an MM6 mule, this slip-on will probably be spending more time on the brunch circuit than day trips to the Grand Canyon, and that's ok — hiking isn’t for everyone. But getting fly is!

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

MM6's numerical branding appears on the toe and sole, rounding out the simple design disruptions presented by the luxury maison. MM6 never had to do too much to make its presence known.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Honestly, Salomon's off-trail offerings have been coming for the top spot as of late. 

Ok, so these off-road darlings aren't taking over completely, but there is something to be said for the way Salomon's lifestyle offerings have taken on such full lives of their own.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

See, the hiking savant has churned out gems like the crisp white RX Moc 3.0 Nomad clog and a chompy snow mule, which proves just how much range Salomon really has. Yes, Salomon does the trail. But it also does everything else just as well.

shop salomon here

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping and subscribe to Shopper for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Top-Tier Salomons Come From This Top-Tier French Boutique
  • Salomon’s Techy Sneakers Set the Bar. This Tonal, Textural Collab Breaks It
  • From Nike to Salomon, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • These Skaters Turned a 1995 Honda Van Into a Wild Salomon (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Salomon's Collapsible Recovery Clog Goes Off Trail
What To Read Next
  • Vans' Waterproof Vibram-Soled Sneaker Is a True Trail Treat
  • Kith's Strawberry Shortcake New Balance Dad Shoe Is a Sweet Celebration
  • You Probably Missed One of Fashion Week's Biggest Collabs
  • Nike Strips Down Its Everyday Sneaker to Swooshless Perfection
  • Nike’s Totally Buggin’ With These Plaid Air Forces (In a Good Way)
  • Nike’s Soccer-Coded Cortez Is a Crocheted Cutie Now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now