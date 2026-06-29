MM6's Luxe Salomon Mule Lives Beyond the Trail

Who is dominating the mule-ment quite like MM6, Maison Margiela's contemporary diffusion line, and Salomon?

As it stands, the duo has the luxury hiking shoe scene on lock, and now, with another crazy-clean mule joining its arsenal, it's clear who has the game in a squeeze.

This luxed-up XT-4 wears all the rugged hiking deliciousness of a standard hiking shoe, including Salomon's Quicklace bungee system. Despite being a mule, the MM6 XT-4 still sports Salomon's full-length Agile Chassis System, which offers control without sacrificing comfort and also stabilizes the heel, which is pretty important on twisty trails.

Though, since this is an MM6 mule, this slip-on will probably be spending more time on the brunch circuit than day trips to the Grand Canyon, and that's ok — hiking isn’t for everyone. But getting fly is!

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MM6's numerical branding appears on the toe and sole, rounding out the simple design disruptions presented by the luxury maison. MM6 never had to do too much to make its presence known.

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Honestly, Salomon's off-trail offerings have been coming for the top spot as of late.

Ok, so these off-road darlings aren't taking over completely, but there is something to be said for the way Salomon's lifestyle offerings have taken on such full lives of their own.

See, the hiking savant has churned out gems like the crisp white RX Moc 3.0 Nomad clog and a chompy snow mule, which proves just how much range Salomon really has. Yes, Salomon does the trail. But it also does everything else just as well.

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