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Salomon’s Earthy Hiking Sneaker Is Almost Too Classy for the Trails

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Salomon's next X-Alp sneaker gives more dress shoe vibes than a hiking sneaker.

The model comes wrapped in top-tier materials, nice colorways, and an overall stylishly outdoorsy look on a normal day. But the new X-Alp Alpine Echoes sneaker takes things up a luxe notch.

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For starters, it lands in this very pleasing "Black/Earth Brown" colorway, which pairs quite nicely with the fine leather and technical mesh uppers.

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It also keeps all of its mountain-ready touches like the protective toe cap, grippy rubber soles, and ample cushioning. It just now looks like a formal sneaker that you can hike in.

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Again, the X-Alp model was already quite stylish, having even appeared in a full-suede look before. Not to mention, the trail sneaker has enjoyed some fashion-y spins by MM6 Maison Margiela and Carhartt WIP.

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Salomon's creative director Heikki Salonen may be against the brand becoming "fashionable." But it keeps making shoes, like the X-Alps, that look good enough for life beyond the great outdoors.

Priced at $230, the new X-Alp Alpine Echoes "Black/Earth Brown" sneakers are scheduled to drop on August 1 on Salomon's website.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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