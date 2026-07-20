Salomon’s Earthy Hiking Sneaker Is Almost Too Classy for the Trails

Salomon's next X-Alp sneaker gives more dress shoe vibes than a hiking sneaker.

The model comes wrapped in top-tier materials, nice colorways, and an overall stylishly outdoorsy look on a normal day. But the new X-Alp Alpine Echoes sneaker takes things up a luxe notch.

For starters, it lands in this very pleasing "Black/Earth Brown" colorway, which pairs quite nicely with the fine leather and technical mesh uppers.

It also keeps all of its mountain-ready touches like the protective toe cap, grippy rubber soles, and ample cushioning. It just now looks like a formal sneaker that you can hike in.

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Again, the X-Alp model was already quite stylish, having even appeared in a full-suede look before. Not to mention, the trail sneaker has enjoyed some fashion-y spins by MM6 Maison Margiela and Carhartt WIP.

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Salomon's creative director Heikki Salonen may be against the brand becoming "fashionable." But it keeps making shoes, like the X-Alps, that look good enough for life beyond the great outdoors.

Priced at $230, the new X-Alp Alpine Echoes "Black/Earth Brown" sneakers are scheduled to drop on August 1 on Salomon's website.

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