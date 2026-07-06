Salomon's Sturdiest Hiking Shoe Is Basically Bulletproof

British streetwear label A-COLD-WALL, best known for utilitarian garments and post-industrial outputs, is taking its tactile talents to the trails with Salomon. And honestly, there's no better hiking partner than the certified king of the trails. I.e. Salomon.

The ACS PRO 2 marries a floating cage system with an asymmetrical lacing system, giving the hiking shoe a utilitarian disposition that sits at the intersection of practicality and architectural aura. It's caged-in, in a good way.

Elsewhere, the ACS PRO 2 wears a mesh upper and frayed midsole detailing which adds an element of deconstruction to the rough-and-tumble sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

From vibe to construction, this sneaker is virtually bulletproof. No, literally. The upper is made with Kevlar mesh, which is literally bullet-resistant. bulletproof.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Despite the intentional fraying and disassembled aesthetic, the sneaker possesses an undeniable sharpness that pushes the ACS PRO 2 into voguish territory, even though it's a real-deal hiking shoe. Classic Salomon branding lands at the tongue and heel counter, rounding out the ruggedly chic sneaker.

Previously, A-COLD-WALL collaborated with brands like Nike, Converse, and Eastpak, so suffice it to say the British label is well on its way to establishing itself as a cultural behemoth. Now with a Salomon collab under its belt, there's truly no denying the current trajectory A-COLD-WALL is on.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit our SHOPPER page and subscribe to the newsletter for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.