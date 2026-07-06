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Salomon's Sturdiest Hiking Shoe Is Basically Bulletproof

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers

British streetwear label A-COLD-WALL, best known for utilitarian garments and post-industrial outputs, is taking its tactile talents to the trails with Salomon. And honestly, there's no better hiking partner than the certified king of the trails. I.e. Salomon. 

The ACS PRO 2 marries a floating cage system with an asymmetrical lacing system, giving the hiking shoe a utilitarian disposition that sits at the intersection of practicality and architectural aura. It's caged-in, in a good way.

shop salomon here
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Elsewhere, the ACS PRO 2 wears a mesh upper and frayed midsole detailing which adds an element of deconstruction to the rough-and-tumble sneaker.

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From vibe to construction, this sneaker is virtually bulletproof. No, literally. The upper is made with Kevlar mesh, which is literally bullet-resistant. bulletproof. 

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Despite the intentional fraying and disassembled aesthetic, the sneaker possesses an undeniable sharpness that pushes the ACS PRO 2 into voguish territory, even though it's a real-deal hiking shoe. Classic Salomon branding lands at the tongue and heel counter, rounding out the ruggedly chic sneaker.

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Previously, A-COLD-WALL collaborated with brands like Nike, Converse, and Eastpak, so suffice it to say the British label is well on its way to establishing itself as a cultural behemoth. Now with a Salomon collab under its belt, there's truly no denying the current trajectory A-COLD-WALL is on.

shop salomon here

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Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

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