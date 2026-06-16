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Top-Tier Salomons Come From This Top-Tier French Boutique

Written by Tom Barker in Style
Salomon
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The two standout factors of Salomon and The Broken Arms' decade-plus collaborative history are Salomon giving the small Parisian boutique room to cook, and the results becoming increasingly delicious. 

Not that there was anything to complain about with any Salomon x The Broken Arm link-up. Each shoe came in such a considered blend of colors and materials that even over five years ago we were already calling it Salomon’s best collaboration. But over time, The Broken Arm’s interventions have only gotten better, as the boutique went from selecting new materials to changing a sneaker’s shape to inventing its own all-new Salomon sneakers.

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The duo’s newest shoe, the SAVÁT (dropping on June 16), is one of those never-before-seen models.

The sneaker is essentially a primitive slip-on grounded by a cutting-edge Salomon sole.

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The upper, made of a single piece of suede, doesn’t even include a tongue, leaving the foot’s top exposed. The main piece of decoration is two squiggly embroidered lines swerving around the upper. Beneath is the thick-treaded base from Salomon’s high-performance S/LAB Cross 2 trail running shoe. 

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This bizarre combination of top-of-the-line tech and primitive-looking leatherwork naturally creates tension but the good kind, which yields an intriguingly fresh result. The Broken Arm is a master of these stylish and seemingly left-field contradictions. 

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While its early Salomons included fun details like an elderly pattern (the kind you might expect on your grandma’s wallpaper) on an amphibious trail shoe, The Broken Arm’s newer designs go further by inventing a huge boxy rustic clog with running shoe cushioning and rugged tactical boots covered in white fur.

These levels of experimentation are mostly foreign to Salomon’s performance gear. And while the fantastically freaky weirdness of it all is impressive alone, Salomon and The Broken Arm’s year-after-year consistency is even more remarkable.

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Somehow, Salomon’s best collaboration keeps getting better.

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Tom Barker

Tom Barker reports on all things style- and shopping-related. He previously studied at London College of Fashion and worked in London writing for a mix of magazines before moving to Berlin. He is the only known member of Berlin’s Ipswich Town fan club and a proud follower of East Anglia’s biggest team. His other interests include early-2000s British indie music, buying new running gear in the hope of finally completing a half marathon, and hot sauce.

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