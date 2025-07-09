Sci-Fi Trail Runners More Sculpture Than Sneaker

Merrell has always danced to the beat of its own (trail) drum and streetwear, but its latest collaboration is on another level of fashionable.

Teaming up with Parisian accessories label côte&ciel, the outdoor brand’s 1TRL line reimagines the Hut Moc 2 shoe as a wearable sculpture that looks part mule, part sci-fi trail-runner.

Inspired by the clouds circling Mt. Fuji, the trail shoe’s design feels equal parts “function and fluidity.”

The upper is made from folded fabric panels that wrap and twist like something straight off a Homme Plissé runway. This Merrell lace-up is basically the footwear cousin of côte&ciel’s architectural bags.

The two colorways, a dusty khaki and a stealthy all-black, emphasize the silhouette’s meditative and minimalist make.

But while it might look like something from a sci-fi film (particularly Dune or Star Wars: Andor), the côte&ciel Hut Moc 2 is still grounded in Merrell’s outdoor DNA. A neoprene sockliner hugs the foot, while a lightweight sole gives it indoor-outdoor versatility.

Think of it as gear for the post-hike wind-down, or something a design-forward monk might wear to the grocery store.

The Hut Moc 2 collabs, available at Merrell, feels spiritually aligned with the likes of Suicoke’s ZAVO, Margiela’s Salomon XT-4s, and other cozy-tech silhouettes, shoes where utility taps aesthetic experimentation.

