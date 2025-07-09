Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Sci-Fi Trail Runners More Sculpture Than Sneaker

Written by Donovan Barnett in Culture
Merrell
1 / 2

Merrell has always danced to the beat of its own (trail) drum and streetwear, but its latest collaboration is on another level of fashionable.

Teaming up with Parisian accessories label côte&ciel, the outdoor brand’s 1TRL line reimagines the Hut Moc 2 shoe as a wearable sculpture that looks part mule, part sci-fi trail-runner. 

Shop Merrell

Inspired by the clouds circling Mt. Fuji, the trail shoe’s design feels equal parts “function and fluidity.”

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The upper is made from folded fabric panels that wrap and twist like something straight off a Homme Plissé runway. This Merrell lace-up is basically the footwear cousin of côte&ciel’s architectural bags. 

Merrell
1 / 8

The two colorways, a dusty khaki and a stealthy all-black, emphasize the silhouette’s meditative and minimalist make.

But while it might look like something from a sci-fi film (particularly Dune or Star Wars: Andor), the côte&ciel Hut Moc 2 is still grounded in Merrell’s outdoor DNA. A neoprene sockliner hugs the foot, while a lightweight sole gives it indoor-outdoor versatility. 

Think of it as gear for the post-hike wind-down, or something a design-forward monk might wear to the grocery store.

The Hut Moc 2 collabs, available at Merrell, feels spiritually aligned with the likes of Suicoke’s ZAVO, Margiela’s Salomon XT-4s, and other cozy-tech silhouettes, shoes where utility taps aesthetic experimentation. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

OakleyEllipse
$325.00
Available in:
One size
Carhartt WIPOG Arcan Graphic Jacket
$275.00
Available in:
XSSMLXL
On x FKACloud X FKA
$210.00
Available in:
3636.53737.538

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Skater's (Sci-Fi) Fantasy
  • Crocs' Rugged Trail Sneaker Now Comes With Its Own Wetsuit
  • How a Newcomer Swiss Watchmaker Makes Sci-Fi-Level Wristwear
  • Even Merrell’s Hiking Clog Wears Woven a Bottega Weave
  • Flattening a Signature LOEWE Sneaker to Pirouette Perfection
What To Read Next
  • In Fashion, the Auteur Is Dead
  • Vans' Suave Skate Loafer Turned Into a Pure Loafer
  • Vans' Slick Mary Jane Skate Shoe Looks Better in Suede
  • Sci-Fi Trail Runners More Sculpture Than Sneaker
  • The adidas Superstar Is Now a Skate Shoe — a Luxe One at That
  • Glenn Martens' Margiela Debut Gets Back to (Un)Basics
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now