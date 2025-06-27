Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Not a Shoe But the Issey Miyake Foot

Written by Aerin Daniel in Sneakers

Issey Miyake doesn't really do sneakers. Except now, it does. The Japanese brand quietly debuted an ASICS collaboration at Paris Fashion Week, subtly mixed in with its impressively expressive Spring/Summer 2026 collection.

To be clear, though, this is Issey Miyake IM Men, the sprawling company's mainline menswear proposition, not Homme Plissé Issey Miyake, the pleat-tastic menswear line sold 'round the world.

Shop sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Similarly, the ASICS are not the ASICS sneakers that a layperson likely ever know.

IM Men, designed by the longstanding Miyake Design Studio, has created ASICS sneakers that look more like cleatless football boots or some sort of climbing shoe intended for use on an alien planet. According to a Japanese-language press release, these shoes are part of a new line called Issey Miyake Foot, overseen by both Miyake Design Studio and ASICS.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This non-sneaker of sorts, called the "Hyper Taping," is a wild blend of technology and clever design cues.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

For instance, Miyake Design Studio has constructed laceless fastening out of straps that grow out of the shoe's ASICS logo. Classic Miyake dynamism.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Whereas Homme Plissé Issey Miyake specializes in Miyake's ingenious pleat technology — it is, generally speaking, the counterpoint to Miyake's Pleats Please collection — IM Men is a relatively young proposition that experiments will all aspects of Miyake's restlessly inventive eponymous imprint.

Though the various Miyake lines, especially Homme Plissé, have dabbled with footwear, the only proper collaboration to date was with New Balance in 2024. This partnership with ASICS is less of a collaboration, though, than an enormous project typical of the endlessly inventive world of Issey Miyake.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Il Pellicano x HighsnobietyCeramic Ashtray
$30.00
Available in:
One size
Multiple colors
ASICSGEL-DS TRAINER 14
$130.00
Available in:
Several sizes
JACQUEMUSLa Chemise Jean
$430.00
Available in:
5254

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • ASICS' Lace Dad Shoe Shouldn't Go This Hard
  • Rick Owens, ASICS & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
  • Meet the New Shoes: Socks
  • The Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
  • Courtesy of Japan: Blinged-Out ASICS Sneakers More Cowboy Boot Than Dad Shoe
What To Read Next
  • Not a Shoe But the Issey Miyake Foot
  • Road Trip! Bode SS26 Is Off to Camp
  • Jordan's Low-Rise Sneaker as a Delicious Wheat-Style Stepper
  • Zacapa and Agua by Agua Bendita Took Their Coveted Collab to the Streets of Miami
  • Oakley Eyewear So Elegantly High-Spec, It's Afro-Futurist (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Fancy People Want Good Clothes Too
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now