Not a Shoe But the Issey Miyake Foot

Issey Miyake doesn't really do sneakers. Except now, it does. The Japanese brand quietly debuted an ASICS collaboration at Paris Fashion Week, subtly mixed in with its impressively expressive Spring/Summer 2026 collection.

To be clear, though, this is Issey Miyake IM Men, the sprawling company's mainline menswear proposition, not Homme Plissé Issey Miyake, the pleat-tastic menswear line sold 'round the world.

Similarly, the ASICS are not the ASICS sneakers that a layperson likely ever know.

IM Men, designed by the longstanding Miyake Design Studio, has created ASICS sneakers that look more like cleatless football boots or some sort of climbing shoe intended for use on an alien planet. According to a Japanese-language press release, these shoes are part of a new line called Issey Miyake Foot, overseen by both Miyake Design Studio and ASICS.

This non-sneaker of sorts, called the "Hyper Taping," is a wild blend of technology and clever design cues.

For instance, Miyake Design Studio has constructed laceless fastening out of straps that grow out of the shoe's ASICS logo. Classic Miyake dynamism.

Whereas Homme Plissé Issey Miyake specializes in Miyake's ingenious pleat technology — it is, generally speaking, the counterpoint to Miyake's Pleats Please collection — IM Men is a relatively young proposition that experiments will all aspects of Miyake's restlessly inventive eponymous imprint.

Though the various Miyake lines, especially Homme Plissé, have dabbled with footwear, the only proper collaboration to date was with New Balance in 2024. This partnership with ASICS is less of a collaboration, though, than an enormous project typical of the endlessly inventive world of Issey Miyake.

