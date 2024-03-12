Umm, Dune: Part Two Might Be The Greatest Sci-Fi Movie of All Time

Already in its opening week, Dune: Part Two has graced our screens and undoubtedly proved to be our generation's sci-fi cinematic masterpiece. Not just another run-of-the-mill sequel; it's a transformative experience that propels us into realms of imagination akin to the likes of "Lord of the Rings" and "Star Wars."

Dennis Villeneuve's film has not only visually exceeded expectations but also reaffirmed the power of movies to immerse audiences in new worlds and showcase the brilliance of auteur-driven filmmaking. As I immersed myself in Arrakis's sand-swept landscapes, it became abundantly clear that this cinematic journey was truly something extraordinary.

So, why am I gushing like Stilgard does about Lisan al Gaib?

Well, here are seven reasons why Dune: Part Two is the sci-fi epic of our time:

1. From The Captivating Soundscapes …

The sound design in Dune 2 is nothing short of extraordinary. From the rumbling of sandworms and the thump thump thump calling them to the subtle whispers in the caves, every auditory element plays a crucial role in the immersive experience. The use of sound creates tension, heightens emotions, and transports audiences into the film's universe with an unparalleled sense of realism.

Another standout aspect is the sound design of the voice, a powerful tool used by characters such as the Bene Gesserit. It's a manipulation of sound waves used to control others. This adds a layer of intrigue as the sound design makes the voice sound like an overwhelming echo-like effect.

In those moments, the voice leaves audiences mesmerized with goosebumps, especially in the famous scene where Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides uses the voice to shout "SILENCE." It's a moment of intense emotion and power, demonstrating the influence of sound on the characters and the audience alike.

2. To Breathtaking Visuals…

Visually stunning doesn't even begin to describe the spectacle that is Dune: Part Two. Watching that scene of Austin Butler's Feyd-Rautha entering the arena under the Black Sun on planet Giedi Prime the whole time, I thought, "How the hell did they do that?!" Everything turned black and white once the characters stepped into the "sunlight," but not really, which was visually confusing.

Cinematographer Greig Fraser was inspired by the idea of the planet reflecting an eerie and brutalist psyche of the Harkonnen house and suggested using infrared to achieve the desired effect.

Using IR cameras, they captured non-visual wavelengths of light and removed all saturation by converting them into grayscale. This technique made the scene glow with a "milky, black and white [effect] where the skin became translucent." One of the many neat visual effects used throughout this movie completely blew me away.

3. Crafting Character Through Costume…

The costumes in Dune: Part Two are a marvel of design, blending futuristic aesthetics with cultural influences from across the universe. From the elaborate regalia of the noble houses to the rugged attire of the Fremen, every costume reflects the rich tapestry of the Dune universe. The careful attention to detail from Oscar-nominated costume designer Jacqueline West shines through in every stitch, enhancing the film's world-building.

This is evident in the looks of the key female cast, as West shared her inspiration in a Variety interview. From the medieval headdresses and chainmail taken from medieval attire for Florence Pugh's Princess Irulan to Rebecca Ferguson's Lady Jessica's desert-friendly attire influenced by the "Middle East, North Africa, and vintage Tiffany pieces."

With Zendaya's Chani, West revealed she faced the challenge of balancing toughness with softness and romance, so she tried to embody the two poles by incorporating raw silks and linens into her Fremen desert armor. West's fusion of cultural influences and high fashion elevates each character's journey, making Dune: Part Two a visual feast for the fashion-forward cinephile.

4. A Symphony of Emotion with Zimmer's Score,

Once again, Hans Zimmer returns to deliver a symphony of epic proportions for Dune: Part Two. Seamlessly weaving the music throughout the narrative, enhancing every moment with its haunting melodies and pulsating rhythm, perfectly complements the story's grandeur and drama.​

Zimmer, the maestro behind some of Hollywood's most iconic soundtracks, brings his A-game yet again, crafting a symphony that feels like it was composed in the depths of Arrakis itself.

What's truly mind-blowing? Zimmer's dedication to his craft. Even after the film wrapped, he kept composing music and sending it to Villeneuve. In short, Zimmer's music isn't just an accompaniment; it's the beating heart of Dune: Part Two, creating a soundtrack that immerses viewers and leaves them captivated long after the final frame fades to black.

5. Bringing The Characters to Life,

The ensemble cast of Dune 2 delivers powerhouse performances, bringing the characters to life with remarkable depth and nuance. Timothée Chalamet's portrayal of Paul Atreides is captivating and arguably his best performance to date. He immerses himself in the role so convincingly that viewers forget they're watching Chalamet on screen.

Warner Bros. Pictures

In addition, Austin Butler and Rebecca Ferguson's performances in Dune: Part Two isn't just good—it's downright spellbinding. Butler brings Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen to life with a raw, mesmerizing, and chilling intensity. Anytime he's on screen, he not only steals the show but demands it with his portrayal of the cunning and ruthless character.

Ferguson's haunting portrayal of Lady Jessica is equally compelling. Her presence is both twisted and bewitching. Whether conveying vulnerability or steely cunningness, Ferguson captivates audiences with her multifaceted performance.

But they're just the tip of the iceberg in a phenomenal cast. Each member embodies their role with conviction, making the characters feel fully realized. From start to finish, the ensemble's performances elevate Dune: Part Two to cinematic excellence, leaving a lasting impression on audiences.

6. Dune-ing into the Lore...

Dune: Part Two delves deeper into the rich lore and thematic depth of Frank Herbert's iconic novel, exploring complex themes of power, destiny, and the human condition. The film examines the intricacies of political intrigue, religious fervor, and the dance between fate and free will, offering thought-provoking commentary on contemporary issues.

Through its storytelling, Dune 2 invites audiences to ponder the nature of existence and the consequences of our actions. The film's themes left me deep in thought and inspired me to explore the lore even more by buying the books to catch up!

Ace Books

Speaking of the books, the filmmakers had to make strategic changes from the source material to ensure cinematic coherence and accessibility without sacrificing the essence of the Dune universe.

Understandably, fans of the series have strong emotional connections to the intricacies of Herbert's universe, and any alterations can evoke passionate responses. Despite the necessity of making changes, Villeneuve remained mindful of honoring the spirit of the original work, and many fans have shown their approval of the sequel.

7. All Under Villeneuve's Directorial Brilliance

Denis Villeneuve's direction is the final piece that completes this puzzle. Dune: Part Two would not have reached its cinematic heights without it. Villeneuve's impressive directorial run, especially within the realm of science fiction, speaks volumes about his prowess behind the camera.

Arrival (2016) impressed audiences with its narrative complexity and visuals, earning Villeneuve an Oscar nod. Following that, his sequel to the 1982 Blade Runner, Blade Runner 2049 (2017), showcased visual grandeur and thematic depth, earning Villeneuve further accolades.

In Dune: Part One (2021), he delivered a visually stunning and narratively compelling adaptation of Frank Herbert's novel, being also Villeneuve's second time masterfully taking the helm of a beloved franchise.

This is evermore evident in Dune 2, as his visionary approach to storytelling is evident in every frame, balancing spectacle with substance. Christopher Nolan even compared it to his favorite film, "The Empire Strikes Back," in an interview with the two greats. Nolan commented on the sequel: "I just think it's an incredibly exciting expansion of all of the things you introduce in the first one."

Therefore, Villeneuve's meticulous attention to detail and ability to evoke powerful performances from his cast results in a visually stunning and narratively compelling film. Dune: Part Two stands as a testament to Villeneuve's talent as a filmmaker, continuing to solidify his place as one of the great directors of our time and dominating the sci-fi genre.

Dune: Part Two is currently playing in theaters, so make sure to grab some popcorn, maybe a Red Bull, and see what impresses you about this cinematic masterpiece.

