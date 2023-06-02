MM6’s Next Salomon Is a Mulified XT-4

Eye spy with my little eye, something beginning with a mulified Salomon XT-4.

Last year Highsnobiety posed the question as to whether MM6 Maison Margiela might actually be better at collaborating than it is at creating its own mainline collections. Alas, these mules might well settle things.

When we initially posed the question, we only had a handful of collaborative releases to go off — COMME des GARÇONS and a debut Salomon link-up — but it was already clear to most that MM6 had a knack for tweaking already-established garments.

Now, though, MM6’s impressive collaborative streak looks to be continuing this season, that’s after we spotted some mulified takes of Salomon’s popular XT-4 silhouette in a handful of the Maison’s 2024 Resort lookbook.

Decorated in the usual concoction of show-stopping colors we’ve come to expect from the outdoor label's trail silhouette, the XT-4 Mule houses all the typical components of a Salomon sneaker (Quicklace System, grippy outsole, and a meshy tongue) but with a neat slip-on heel.

This collab is a far cry from the thigh-high boots we saw the two drop for Spring/Summer 2023 — which were an original MM6 footwear design and simply fitted with Salomon's sole tooling — and the Cross High and Lows the season before.

MM6’s Resort 2024 collection is the first we’ve seen of these mulified Salomon XT-4, so release details are currently non-existent.

The only thing we can be certain of at this stage is that MM6 Maison Margiela’s streak of excellent Salomon collaborations is showing no signs of slowing down and that the mulification of sneakers looks set to continue too.