When Vans’ Skate Shoes Go Understated Punk

NEIGHBORHOOD and Vans OTW, Vans’ design-focused high-end sub-label exploring elevated takes on its classic shoes, return for their sixth sneaker collaboration, blending punk design cues with smart, subtle craftsmanship. NEIGHBORHOOD reworked two iconic Vans shoes, the Half Cab 33 & the Classic Slip-On 98, in an all-fashion and no-fuss approach.

This iteration of Vans’ Half Cab 33 sneaker has “Filth” and “Fury” stitched at the toe as a reference to the Sex Pistols, a signature NEIGHBORHOOD touch that grounds the collaborative shoes in the Japanese brand’s history of anti-establishment design language.

Another signature NEIGHBORHOOD touch, the “Craft With Pride Tokyo Est. 1994” motif, is engraved on the Half Cab sneaker’s sidewall, offering a timestamp and a mission statement that gets to the heart of NEIGHBORHOOD.

The Vans Slip-On 98, meanwhile, is the cleaner and quieter shoe out of the two. “NBHD” is stamped across the exposed heel while the lengthy embroidered text across the sneaker’s vamp reads like a manifesto disguised as a label.

To the untrained eye, this might look like just another muted Vans drop, nothing wildly reinvented, nothing screaming for attention. And that’s not wrong.

But when Vans’ timeless sneakers speak volumes through iconic silhouettes, NEIGHBORHOOD’s punkish design direction doesn’t need a revolution.

Look for NEIGHBORHOOD’s Vans collab to drop on June 27 via the Vans website, with the Half Cab priced at $135 USD and the Slip-On at $120.