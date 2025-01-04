The Vans Skate Loafer Is Almost Too Classy to Shred

Vans, maker of skate shoes, is currently at its best making sneakers that only barely belong on boards. Mary Janes, boat shoes, clogs, moccasins — Vans' non-skate shoes business is going supernova.

But of all those recent hits, Vans' dapper Skate Loafer stands especially tall, despite its wildly low profile.

Older examples of Vans' progressive design language include the surprisingly sleek Harbor Mule and a Japan-only faux exotic boat shoe but the supremely cool platform Mary Janes only just dropped in recent weeks, demonstrating that this trend is ongoing.

But the biggest standouts, including the Skate Loafer, are born of Vans Japan's adventurous spirit.

Originally known as the Style 53, Vans' Skate Loafer is exactly what it sounds like but better.

That is to say, while Vans released the Style 53 sneaker in mostly meh colorways over the past several years, the laceless Skate Loafer is offered in stylish black and monochrome leather. Its sleek profile, shaped by a flat sole, is made classy by muted colorways and a penny loafer-style forefoot strap..

You can thank Vans Japan for reviving the slip-on sneaker, albeit rather quietly, in late 2022. Since then, the Skate Loafer has become part of the sportswear brand's seasonal collection.

However, as of 2024, the Skate Loafer has begun spreading overseas, reportedly cropping up for sale at other Vans outposts across Asia, including Indonesia and China.

This season's grained leather shoes are still available on Vans Japan's website for a fairly reasonable ￥11,000 (about $70) but has yet to head West en masse.

A few local skate shops have even picked up some pairs, though they're almost entirely sold out by now.

But that hasn't stopped enterprising Vans enjoyers from importing the Skate Loafer and spreading the good word.

Perhaps it comes down to burgeoning hype for the Skate Loafer and other historic Vans shoes, like the Carven — also revived by Vans Japan, this time in late 2023 — helping boost the profiles of these undersung skate-ish silhouettes among tastemaking skaters.

As such, it's likely up to Vans OTW or its Vans Premium sibling line to revive the Skate Loafer for a mass audience. Especially with the recent popularity of weirdo sneaker loafers like those designed by New Balance, sounds like a safe bet!