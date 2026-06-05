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Nike Built Its Craziest Pixel Air Maxes One LEGO Brick at a Time

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike and LEGO have come together again, this time in the name of soccer. The two minds have designed the ultimate World Cup collection, led by a playful and pixelated Air Max 95 sneaker.

The brands have covered the signature layered upper with a print inspired by LEGO's famous building bricks. The design pretty much takes up the sidewalls and chunky soles, creating this sort of pixel camo look throughout. It's almost like the Cav Empt x Nike collaboration meets LEGO.

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Like previous drops from the duo, the latest LEGO x Nike Air Max 95s are available exclusively in kids' sizing. As we speak, the collaborative model is now up for grabs on Nike's website, starting at $132. It comes in two colorways, "Lucky Green" and "Smoke Grey."

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And again, there's more LEGO x Nike goodies where that came from. The rest of the brand's soccer-themed collection features a Streetgato sneaker and Mercurial Vapor Pro cleats, plus soccer jerseys and tees stamped with LEGO and Swoosh logos.

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Nike and LEGO literally built this one brick by brick, eh?

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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