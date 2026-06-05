Nike Built Its Craziest Pixel Air Maxes One LEGO Brick at a Time

Nike and LEGO have come together again, this time in the name of soccer. The two minds have designed the ultimate World Cup collection, led by a playful and pixelated Air Max 95 sneaker.

The brands have covered the signature layered upper with a print inspired by LEGO's famous building bricks. The design pretty much takes up the sidewalls and chunky soles, creating this sort of pixel camo look throughout. It's almost like the Cav Empt x Nike collaboration meets LEGO.

Like previous drops from the duo, the latest LEGO x Nike Air Max 95s are available exclusively in kids' sizing. As we speak, the collaborative model is now up for grabs on Nike's website, starting at $132. It comes in two colorways, "Lucky Green" and "Smoke Grey."

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And again, there's more LEGO x Nike goodies where that came from. The rest of the brand's soccer-themed collection features a Streetgato sneaker and Mercurial Vapor Pro cleats, plus soccer jerseys and tees stamped with LEGO and Swoosh logos.

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Nike and LEGO literally built this one brick by brick, eh?

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