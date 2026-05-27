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New Balance's Teched Out Dad Shoe Is Pitch Black & Unbothered

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

We all know New Balance have mastered the dad shoe formula. It has countless models, all with resembling features that make the brand a go-to for this kinda sneaker.

The ABZORB 5030 is no exception.

shop new balance abzorb

Maxed out in black with metallic accents running through the entire upper, this is an ABZORB, through and through. It’s techy, it’s bold, and it's striking.

Unlike previous ABZORB drops, there's no need for wild color pops or over-the-top branding here. Instead, it’s a sharp, quietly confident flex that works for just about any scenario.

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There’s something about an all-black sneaker that just feels right. A little bit mysterious, a little bit “don’t talk to me,” always put together. The silver is there to keep you on your toes, but the rest is pure, unfussy confidence.

You won’t see these trying to keep up with trends, and that’s the point. The 5030 is for people who want their sneakers to work hard, look sharp, and not demand a whole lot of attention. 

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It’s the shoe equivalent of knowing exactly who you are, and not needing anyone else’s sign-off.

shop new balance abzorb

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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