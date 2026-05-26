New Balance’s All-Pink Loafer Is Sugar-Sweet Summer Treat

Who knew something as wild as a 1906 sneaker-loafer could ever look so pretty? New Balance knew.

The 1906L may have been dethroned as the brand's craziest dress shoe crossover (hello, New Balance "Wallabees"). But the loafer that started it all is still kicking, and this time, it's prettying up the place with an all-pink "Rosewood" look.

Even when dressed in this dainty color scheme, it's still quite techy. After all, it is a 1906 at heart, borrowing the sneaker's signature technical parts but in a loafer style.

And it's not the first tonal 1906 loafer to hit the streets. New Balance has also designed all-green alien-level pairs as well as classic blacked-out options. There's even the "Fairweather Blue" versions, which scream summer.

New Balance

All that's missing is an all-grey iteration for this year's Grey Days. But these pretty pink pairs are great, too.

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Speaking of which, they're now available on Oneness Boutique's website for $160.

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