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New Balance’s All-Pink Loafer Is Sugar-Sweet Summer Treat

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Who knew something as wild as a 1906 sneaker-loafer could ever look so pretty? New Balance knew.

The 1906L may have been dethroned as the brand's craziest dress shoe crossover (hello, New Balance "Wallabees"). But the loafer that started it all is still kicking, and this time, it's prettying up the place with an all-pink "Rosewood" look.

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Even when dressed in this dainty color scheme, it's still quite techy. After all, it is a 1906 at heart, borrowing the sneaker's signature technical parts but in a loafer style.

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And it's not the first tonal 1906 loafer to hit the streets. New Balance has also designed all-green alien-level pairs as well as classic blacked-out options. There's even the "Fairweather Blue" versions, which scream summer.

All that's missing is an all-grey iteration for this year's Grey Days. But these pretty pink pairs are great, too.

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Speaking of which, they're now available on Oneness Boutique's website for $160.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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