New Balance’s Greened-Out Dad Shoe Has That Post-Sea Glow

Sea moss, which is trending on health and wellness TikTok, is said to support your gut and overall immune system. It turns out, it also makes for good-looking New Balance sneakers.

The latest 2010 model offers a mix of calm olive greens to bold neons, resulting in a nice greened-out colorway called "Sea Moss/Afterglow."

Underneath the algae flavoring, New Balance's 2010 presents its classic setup, including the stylish suede, mesh, and leather upper layers. There's also the chunky cushioned sole featuring New Balance's ABZORB technology.

New Balance's 2010 doesn't know a bad outfit day, really. Out the gate, it got a nice spin from Kith, followed by tasteful collaborations with Rich Paul and COMME des GARÇONS. And the general-release options have been just as good (and delicious), ranging from "Wasabi" pairs to classic New Balance Grey.

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The "Sea Moss" pairs are but another good-looking addition to the growing 2010 family. And they're now available on Oneness Boutique's website for $145.

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